Mining Industry Pushes for Streamlined ESG Standards to Boost Impact

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards are becoming increasingly important in the mining sector, but industry experts say their effectiveness depends on simplifying and consolidating reporting frameworks, according to discussions at African Mining Week 2025.

Charlene Wrigley, Vice President of Sustainability Strategy and Disclosures at Gold Fields, said ESG reporting allows companies to better understand the benefits and impact of their investments in minerals. She noted, however, that the proliferation of standards has created complexity that undermines their usefulness.

To address this, Wrigley highlighted the Consolidated Mining Standards Initiative (CMSI), which aims to combine the best elements of four existing frameworks into a single global standard. “The CMSI’s final public consultation, and final opportunity for input, on the draft Consolidated Standard, Assurance Process and Claims Policy is launching 8 October,” she said during the panel discussion.

The consultation, which runs through November 17, 2025, represents the mining industry’s most ambitious attempt yet to rationalize ESG reporting. Partners including the Copper Mark, Mining Association of Canada, ICMM and World Gold Council are seeking feedback from stakeholders worldwide before finalizing the standard.

“ESG has to make good business sense, add value, and be fit for purpose,” Wrigley added. “A company’s ESG performance must enable its business strategy and demonstrate impact where it matters most.”

Charmane Russell, Founder and Managing Director of R&A Strategic Communications, noted that the goal of sustainability reporting is to provide decision-useful information. She stressed the importance of considering both financial and impact materiality to help boards understand the company’s ESG impact fully.

Pierre Gouws, Associate Director at SLR Consulting, said ESG standards will continue to evolve, retaining what works and shedding ineffective practices. “Companies with strong ESG metrics have proven to outperform those that don’t,” he said, emphasizing that ESG is here to stay but needs more streamlined implementation.

That assertion carries weight. Mining companies with robust ESG practices have consistently attracted higher valuations and better access to capital, particularly as institutional investors increasingly screen portfolios for sustainability criteria. But the current patchwork of competing standards means companies often spend more time on compliance than on actual improvement.

Amid growing geo-strategic competition for critical minerals, Alex Benkenstein, Head of the Climate and Natural Resources Programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs, called for grounded engagement between governments and civil society to define realistic ESG compliance. He warned that core ESG questions should not be overlooked.

His concern reflects a broader tension. As demand for minerals essential to renewable energy and electric vehicles surges, there’s pressure to accelerate production. Yet mining’s environmental and social footprint means communities and regulators are demanding stronger safeguards, not weaker ones. The challenge is creating standards rigorous enough to matter but practical enough to implement across diverse operating contexts.

The CMSI’s success will depend on whether it can satisfy both industry’s desire for simplicity and civil society’s demands for accountability. Critics have already raised concerns that industry-led consolidation could water down existing protections in favor of business convenience.

For African mining operations, where community relations and environmental stewardship often determine project viability, getting ESG right isn’t optional. It’s the difference between securing social license to operate and facing costly delays or outright opposition. Whether the consolidated standard helps or hinders that goal remains to be seen.