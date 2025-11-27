Mining Firms Ready for Green Transition but Policy Gaps Remain

Ghana’s major mining companies possess the technology and corporate will to slash carbon emissions, but weak government policies and regulatory obstacles are undermining their efforts, a new study has revealed. The report, presented by David Asare, Senior Research Associate at the IMANI Center for Policy and Education, was unveiled on November 26, 2025 at a presentation titled “Enhancing Governance and Accountability for Climate Adaptation and Energy Transition in Ghana’s Mining Industry” in Accra.

The study identifies a fundamental contradiction in Ghana’s mining sector. While companies such as AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) and Gold Fields Ghana Limited have developed sophisticated energy transition strategies, these corporate initiatives are being undermined by insufficient government support and inconsistent regulations. Without urgent policy reforms and strategic incentives, Ghana risks squandering an opportunity to leverage its mining sector toward achieving national climate goals, according to Asare.

“The momentum for a greener mining sector exists within the boardrooms of these companies,” Asare stated. He added that Ghana faces a clear choice between leading the new era of sustainable mining or falling behind, burdened by outdated systems and missed opportunities.

The mining industry consumes significant energy resources in Ghana. Large scale mining operations use approximately 17% of the nation’s total diesel consumption and around 7% of its electricity. This energy intensity translates directly into greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, positioning the sector as a prime candidate for decarbonization efforts.

AngloGold Ashanti is implementing wide ranging interventions, from constructing a 110 megawatt (MW) solar farm to switching to electric underground trains and compressors. The company’s current projects are projected to deliver nearly 50% of its 2030 emissions reduction target. Gold Fields reported that its ongoing clean energy initiatives have already reduced emissions by 19% against a 2016 baseline, positioning the company to meet its 30% reduction goal by 2030.

The IMANI report found that these corporate plans are largely externally driven by global headquarters and shareholder pressure, with less influence from Ghana’s national transition plan. This indicates weak integration of national climate strategies into the operations of one of the country’s most vital industries.

The research identified several governance obstacles stifling progress. Mining companies cited a glaring absence of financial and regulatory incentives to justify the massive capital expenditures required for clean energy infrastructure. Without tax breaks, rebates or other government backed support, the business case for rapid decarbonization becomes harder to justify.

Companies pointed to specific policy failures, including delayed implementation of the net metering scheme, which would allow them to sell excess solar power back to the grid. There are also concerns that upcoming reforms to mining laws could inadvertently create new barriers rather than facilitate the energy transition.

Major decarbonization projects, such as transitioning to electric haulage trucks or installing large scale solar farms, are hampered by Ghana’s weak energy transmission infrastructure and lack of supporting logistics. The report calls for more active collaboration between government, mining companies and power utilities to create a cohesive ecosystem for clean energy adoption.

The report concludes that high corporate readiness is being squandered by low policy follow through. IMANI recommends developing a clear incentive framework, with the government creating tangible financial and regulatory incentives to accelerate private investment in mining decarbonization.

There is an urgent need to align national energy transition plans with the practical realities and plans of the mining sector, ensuring policies like net metering are fully operationalized. Public and private partnerships are crucial to build the grid and logistical infrastructure needed to support large scale clean energy projects in mining regions.