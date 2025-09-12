Mining Expert Champions Tanzania Model Over Australia

A leading mining governance specialist has challenged Ghana’s approach to illegal mining reform, arguing that Tanzania offers a more practical solution than Australia for addressing the country’s environmental crisis.

Dr. Steve Manteaw, Co-Chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, criticized President John Dramani Mahama’s announcement that small-scale miners would travel to Australia for responsible mining training. Speaking at the Minerals and Mining Convention, Dr. Manteaw advocated for African solutions to African challenges.

The debate emerges as Ghana confronts a devastating illegal mining crisis that has contaminated over 60% of the country’s water bodies and destroyed significant forest reserves. Known locally as galamsey, illegal mining operations have displaced farmers and created environmental damage that threatens public health and agricultural productivity.

President Mahama’s administration has pledged comprehensive action against illegal mining, including international training programs designed to demonstrate responsible mining practices. However, Dr. Manteaw questioned the relevance of Australian mining models for Ghana’s socio-economic context.

“I don’t think we need to go to Australia to learn. We have working models here in Africa,” Dr. Manteaw stated. “The Tanzania model can be adapted to our current circumstances. There’s not much difference in the social construct of Ghana and Tanzania.”

Tanzania’s approach emphasizes improved environmental management through formalization of the artisanal and small-scale mining sector, addressing both regulatory compliance and sustainable development goals. Recent data shows Tanzania’s Ministry of Mines increased artisanal mining rights issuance from 304 in 2023 to 680 in 2024, demonstrating systematic efforts to bring informal miners into legal frameworks.

The Tanzanian model combines structured pathways to legality with community development initiatives, creating alternatives to destructive mining practices. Unlike enforcement-only approaches, Tanzania’s system provides economic incentives for miners to formalize their operations while maintaining environmental standards.

Dr. Manteaw emphasized that similar social constructs between Ghana and Tanzania make the East African country’s approach more applicable than distant models. Both nations face comparable challenges with artisanal mining communities, rural poverty, and limited alternative livelihood options.

The mining expert warned against relying solely on enforcement measures, arguing that “brute force alone will not deliver the results we seek.” Instead, he recommended combining resolute regulatory enforcement with formalization incentives and meaningful alternative employment opportunities.

Dr. Manteaw specifically criticized token livelihood projects such as oil palm cultivation and grasscutter farming, describing them as inadequate responses to galamsey’s underlying socio-economic drivers. He called for comprehensive strategies addressing the root causes of illegal mining participation.

Ghana’s licensing system has expanded dramatically, with officials issuing at least 2,000 small-scale mining licenses between September 2017 and January 2025, compared to approximately 90 licenses issued between 1988 and early 2017. This rapid expansion has complicated regulatory oversight and contributed to environmental degradation.

The timing of Dr. Manteaw’s intervention proves significant as Ghana prepares for major mining sector discussions. The country will host the Mining in Motion Summit in June 2025, bringing together global financial institutions and Ghanaian mining stakeholders to address the sector’s future.

Tanzania’s recent mining policy developments demonstrate practical applications of African-centered solutions. The country’s new gold refining mandate requires large-scale operations to process one-fifth of their production domestically, emphasizing local value addition alongside environmental protection.

For Ghana’s policymakers, the choice between Australian and Tanzanian models represents broader questions about development approaches and cultural relevance. Dr. Manteaw’s advocacy for continental solutions reflects growing emphasis on African integration and shared learning among neighboring countries.

The debate also highlights ongoing tensions between different stakeholder groups in Ghana’s mining sector. Small-scale miners have pledged support for President Mahama’s administration while committing to environmental stewardship, suggesting potential cooperation despite past conflicts.

Dr. Manteaw’s intervention underscores the complexity of addressing illegal mining through international partnerships versus regional collaboration. His argument for Tanzania’s model emphasizes practical applicability over prestigious international associations.

The discussion occurs as Ghana faces mounting pressure to balance mining sector development with environmental protection and community welfare, making the choice of reform models critically important for long-term success.