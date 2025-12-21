Mining Engineer Challenges Government Claims on Forest Reserve Ban

A mining engineer has argued that Ghana has not legally banned mining in forest reserves despite recent government actions, asserting that authorities revoked regulatory guidelines rather than outlawing the practice under existing law.

Wisdom Gomashie said the repeal of Legislative Instrument 2462 does not amount to a prohibition of mining in forest reserves, as the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), still permits mining activities in such areas under certain conditions. According to Gomashie, “Mining remains legal in forest reserves under the laws of Ghana.”

The mining consultant shared his analysis in a Facebook post this week, challenging recent government claims that mining in forest reserves has been outlawed. His intervention comes amid heightened public debate over environmental protection and illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, which has damaged water bodies and forest ecosystems across Ghana.

LI 2462, passed in November 2022 during the previous administration, introduced stricter environmental and operational controls for companies already holding mining leases in forest reserves, Gomashie explained, but did not grant new rights to mine in protected areas. The regulation was repealed in late 2024 following sustained pressure from civil society groups, organized labor, and environmental advocates who described it as undermining forest protection policies.

Gomashie cited companies such as Chirano Gold Mines and Newmont Akyem, which were granted mining leases in forest reserves as far back as 2005, years before LI 2462 was enacted, and which continue to operate. He pointed to long-term forest loss data to argue that environmental degradation linked to mining and logging predates the regulation.

Between 2002 and 2023, Ghana lost about 143,000 hectares of humid primary forest, while overall tree cover declined by roughly 24 percent between 2001 and 2023, according to figures he referenced. The forest loss occurred largely due to illegal mining, illegal logging, and other activities that began long before the controversial regulation was introduced.

Gomashie said a genuine ban would require explicit policy and legislative changes, including amendments to multiple sections of Act 703, rather than the revocation of subsidiary legislation. He argued that the current approach amounts to playing with words and could mislead the public about the true legal status of mining in protected areas.

He warned that repealing LI 2462 without broader legal reform could complicate regulatory enforcement, as the regulation provided a framework for tighter environmental oversight of existing mining operations in forest reserves. Without that framework, he suggested, enforcement may become more difficult rather than easier.

The Mahama administration has pledged to strengthen environmental protection and combat illegal mining, with President John Dramani Mahama making the revocation of LI 2462 a campaign promise during the 2024 elections. Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has described the fight against galamsey as a moral battle requiring strict enforcement.

Gomashie recommended that if government intends to stop mining in forest reserves, it must state so clearly in mining policy and amend the principal law accordingly. He emphasized that statutory changes to Act 703 would be necessary to reflect such a prohibition explicitly.

Ghana’s government has not responded publicly to Gomashie’s analysis. The debate highlights ongoing tensions between mining industry operations, environmental protection, and regulatory enforcement as the country grapples with widespread illegal mining that has polluted rivers and degraded forest reserves across multiple regions.

Environmental groups have welcomed the repeal of LI 2462 as a significant policy reversal, though some activists have expressed concern that the government has proposed amending the regulation rather than fully revoking it. Civil society organizations continue to press for comprehensive legislative reforms to protect forest reserves and globally significant biodiversity areas from mining activities.