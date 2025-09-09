Mining Dispute Threatens Ghana’s Investment Drive

A bitter ownership battle over Ghana’s Black Volta Gold Project is raising serious concerns about the country’s investment climate, threatening to undermine President John Mahama’s ambitious foreign direct investment drive across Asia.

The escalating dispute between indigenous mining contractor Engineers & Planners and Australia-listed Azumah Resources has created what economist Dr. Theo Acheampong describes as “a potential red flag” for international investors closely monitoring Ghana’s regulatory stability.

Engineers & Planners announced on September 8 that it had “successfully acquired all issued shares of Azumah Resources Ghana Ltd and Upwest Resources Ltd, following a share transfer agreement with the Ghanaian Beneficial Owner.” The company claimed full control of the Black Volta and Sankofa gold concessions in the Upper West Region.

However, Azumah Resources immediately denied the takeover reports, describing them as false and maintaining its lawful ownership of the projects. The Australian company has threatened international arbitration if attempts are made to seize its mining concessions.

The timing of this public dispute could hardly be worse for Ghana’s economic diplomacy efforts. President Mahama recently secured over $1 billion in investment commitments from Singapore and Japan during diplomatic visits designed to position Ghana as Africa’s investment gateway.

During his Asian tour, Mahama assured investors that “Ghana will be a trusted, open and reliable investment partner” at the Ghana-Singapore Business Forum. The President has also directed foreign envoys to prioritize investment attraction and trade expansion in their diplomatic work.

Dr. Acheampong warns that the contradictory public statements from both companies create dangerous uncertainty about Ghana’s business environment. “Potential arbitration case looming with the new dimension of the E&P and Azumah Resources impasse. These things don’t send a good investment signal,” the political risk analyst noted.

The dispute has deep roots in the troubled development of the Black Volta project. Construction was originally scheduled to begin in July 2024 but was delayed due to Engineers & Planners’ failure to complete contracted civil works and subsequent legal actions. A Ghanaian court issued a temporary injunction in June 2025 directing both parties to “maintain the status quo” until ownership issues are resolved.

For foreign investors evaluating Ghana’s mining sector, the public nature of this ownership battle raises fundamental questions about regulatory predictability and asset security. Mining companies typically require clear, stable ownership structures before committing significant capital to exploration and development projects.

The controversy involves Engineers & Planners, led by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, and has attracted significant media attention due to the high-profile nature of the parties involved. Engineers & Planners secured a $100 million acquisition facility from the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development for the Black Volta project.

Ghana’s mining sector plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, making regulatory clarity essential for maintaining investor confidence. The government has positioned mining as a key sector for attracting foreign direct investment under its economic transformation agenda.

Industry analysts stress that swift regulatory intervention is needed to resolve the ownership questions and restore investor confidence. The Registrar of Companies and the Minerals Commission face mounting pressure to provide definitive clarity on the legitimate ownership of the disputed mining assets.

The broader implications extend beyond this single dispute. International investors often view regulatory disputes and conflicting ownership claims as indicators of systemic governance challenges that could affect other sectors and projects.

As Ghana continues courting international investment, the resolution of the Engineers & Planners-Azumah Resources dispute will likely serve as a test case for the country’s ability to manage complex commercial disputes while maintaining its attractiveness to foreign capital.

The outcome could influence investor perceptions about Ghana’s commitment to protecting existing investments while facilitating new ones, making swift and transparent resolution crucial for the country’s broader economic diplomacy objectives.