Mining Deputy Minister Calls for Local Business Empowerment

Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has urged large-scale mining companies to move beyond resource extraction and actively mentor Ghanaian enterprises throughout the minerals value chain to ensure sustainable sector development.

Alhaji Yusif Sulemana emphasized that the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s mining sector depends on local empowerment, innovation, and inclusivity during his address at the Mining and Minerals Convention in Accra this week.

The Deputy Minister explained that mining must serve as a “catalyst for industrialization, infrastructure development, and community empowerment” rather than merely generating revenue and attracting foreign investment.

“The future we are building requires strong partnerships. This convention provides a platform to share ideas, debate solutions, and forge collaborations that will shape Ghana’s mining story for generations to come,” Sulemana declared during the two-day event.

His call reflects the government’s broader strategy to transform mining from a purely extractive industry into one that drives comprehensive economic development across host communities and the broader Ghanaian economy.

Sulemana highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to digital transformation, pointing to technology implementations for equipment tracking, mineral traceability, and sector monitoring as crucial steps toward enhanced transparency and operational efficiency.

The Deputy Minister specifically urged large-scale mining companies to invest in downstream projects and mentor small businesses within the value chain, going beyond traditional environmental and social obligations to create lasting economic partnerships.

“To our small-scale miners, the government is your partner,” Sulemana stated, assuring continued government support for formalization and integration of artisanal mining operations into the legal framework.

The convention, which concluded Wednesday, September 10, 2025, brought together key stakeholders including Ghana Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi, Chamber of Mines executives, policymakers, and international investors.

Sulemana emphasized that fintech-enabled digital platforms would enhance transparency and build investor confidence while strengthening small-scale miners’ roles as partners in national development rather than adversaries to large-scale operations.

The Deputy Minister’s remarks coincide with ongoing discussions about reviewing Ghana’s mining laws to reflect current realities and align with global standards, addressing evolving challenges in the sector’s regulatory framework.

His call for value chain integration addresses persistent concerns that Ghana exports raw minerals while importing processed goods, missing opportunities for job creation and value addition within the domestic economy.

The Mining and Minerals Convention served as a collaborative platform bringing together industry leaders, academics, civil society organizations, and innovators to chart sustainable development pathways for Ghana’s mining industry.

Ghana’s mining sector contributes approximately 40% of total merchandise exports and about 6% of GDP, making effective local participation crucial for maximizing national benefits from mineral resources extraction.

The government’s emphasis on partnership with small-scale miners reflects broader recognition that formalization and support for artisanal operations can address illegal mining challenges while creating legitimate economic opportunities.

Sulemana’s vision aligns with calls from mining experts for comprehensive policy reviews that balance investor interests with community development needs and environmental sustainability requirements.