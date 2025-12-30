Mining Consultant Questions GoldBod Losses Amid Monopoly Status and High Gold Prices

Mining consultant Ing. Wisdom Gomashie has questioned the justification for reported losses at the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), arguing that a state institution with monopoly powers in gold trading should not be recording deficits. Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show Monday, December 29, Gomashie said GoldBod’s mandate goes beyond supporting the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) gold for reserves programme and includes buying, selling, and exporting gold, activities that should ordinarily generate value for the state.

Gomashie stated that Gold Board is not a new concept, noting that before its establishment, BoG was already buying gold through the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) while private traders were exporting gold, paying taxes, and making profits. According to him, private exporters previously paid up to 1.5 percent of the value of gold exports to the state, a revenue stream that has disappeared following GoldBod’s monopoly.

The mining consultant noted that under previous administration, Ghana added 22 tonnes of gold to its reserves, which he said yielded a net benefit estimated at 17 billion cedis based on current gold prices. Gomashie argued that one cannot demonize past gold for reserves activities and then justify today’s losses when gold prices are at historic highs. He further disputed claims that all gold purchased by GoldBod had been added to national reserves, insisting that a significant portion had been exported as part of trading operations.

Ghanaians must be told how much of the gold bought is sitting at BoG and how much has been exported, Gomashie emphasized. The narrative that all 100 tonnes are in the vaults is misleading, he stated. The consultant also criticized GoldBod leadership, accusing Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi of misunderstanding the core mandate of the institution.

Public claims that GoldBod was not established to make profits are not only misleading but scandalous, according to Gomashie. He bluntly stated that Sammy Gyamfi does not know his job at the Gold Board, arguing that the Gold Board Act clearly mandates the institution to buy, sell, and export gold, activities that are inherently commercial. According to Gomashie, no entity involved in gold trading anywhere in the world is set up to operate at a loss, especially when gold prices have surged by over 60 percent in the past year.

Gomashie questioned how GoldBod could record losses in a period of historic gold price increases, describing the situation as economically unjustifiable. He warned that continued mismanagement could result in massive future losses that would burden the Ghanaian economy, calling on government to tame the leadership of GoldBod and return to sound policy foundations.

The consultant has rejected assertions that GoldBod was not created as a profit making institution, insisting such claims contradict the law establishing the body. Appearing on the same broadcast, Gomashie said the Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140) gives GoldBod explicit authority to regulate, trade, export, and support Ghana’s gold reserve accumulation, functions that require commercial viability. Nobody establishes a gold trading entity with the intention of making losses, he stated.

Gomashie explained that Ghana’s earlier Domestic Gold Buying Programme implemented by BoG proved successful, increasing the country’s gold reserves from about 8.7 tonnes to over 22 tonnes within two years at a time when gold prices were significantly lower. He also criticized what he described as excessive state control of small scale gold trading, warning that monopolistic pricing could distort the market and fuel smuggling.

If state pricing becomes unattractive, smugglers will pay more, and gold will leave through illegal routes, Gomashie cautioned. He urged authorities to adopt a balanced pricing strategy that protects state revenue while remaining fair to small scale miners. The consultant warned that any attempt to recover losses by suppressing local gold prices could backfire by increasing smuggling. If the state buyer offers 9,000 cedis when the market price is 12,000 cedis, smugglers will fill the gap. You cannot legislate your way out of that, he said.

Central to Gomashie’s concerns is the role of the sole aggregator model. He stated there is no justification for handing Ghana’s entire gold aggregation process to one company in a country of over 30 million people. According to Gomashie, monopolizing aggregation creates opportunities for price manipulation, inefficiency, and hidden losses, particularly in a sector historically vulnerable to corruption.

When losses are reported, they are often not purely operational losses. Inefficiencies usually hide other things, he warned. The consultant added that single aggregator systems in other jurisdictions had been linked to money laundering and illicit financial flows, citing experiences from parts of Latin America. He called on Parliament and the media to demand clarity on aggregation arrangements.

On Tuesday, December 30, Gomashie escalated environmental concerns, stating that GoldBod is unable to trace even 20 percent of the gold it purchases to licensed mining operations, raising serious questions about the source of gold feeding into the state system. Mining starts at the pit, not at the gold shop. Traceability must begin from the mine, he stated on the Asaase Breakfast Show.

Gomashie referenced official data indicating that 63 tonnes of gold were exported from small scale mining in 2024, a sector he said is historically difficult to regulate. He questioned how gold production could rise further in 2025 when government insists it has not issued new small scale mining licenses. Where is the gold coming from? From rivers, forest reserves, and behind schools and police stations, he stated.

According to him, Section 42 of the Gold Board Act requires disclosure of gold sources, a provision he believes has not been complied with. He warned that continued opacity could turn GoldBod into what he described as a state sponsored vehicle for environmental destruction while delivering no economic benefit to citizens.

The consultant has gained public attention after reportedly predicting in August 2025 that the Ghana Gold Board would record massive losses based on its business model. In a Facebook post dated August 5, 2025, Gomashie wrote that Ghana GoldBod shall soon declare losses and also the foreigners that have been banned are now operating freely than ever. He urged Sammy Gyamfi to return the gold trade to natural market dynamics.

Since the release of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on December 17, 2025 showing losses of approximately 214 million dollars from operations between January and September 2025, Gomashie has been receiving wide acclaim online for his August prediction. The IMF disclosed in its fifth review report that operational costs from GoldBod alongside trading shortfalls drove losses under the gold for reserves programme to 214 million dollars within the first nine months of 2025.

However, GoldBod has rejected these findings, clarifying that the board does not charge off taker fees and that its mandate is limited to purchasing, assaying, and exporting gold on behalf of the central bank. Gyamfi emphasized that all gold trading and sales decisions remain the sole responsibility of BoG, with GoldBod functioning purely as a procurement and logistics intermediary.

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has announced plans to publicly address allegations surrounding the IMF’s reported loss beginning Monday, January 5, 2026. In a December 29 statement, Gyamfi released what he described as audited figures showing BoG losses from artisanal small scale gold purchases under both gold for reserves and Gold for Oil programmes during New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Gyamfi stated that for 2023, Gold for Oil gold component losses recorded 1.18 billion cedis while gold for reserves losses reached 973 million cedis, bringing total losses for the year to 2.15 billion cedis. In 2024, audited figures showed Gold for Oil losses of 667.79 million cedis and gold for reserves losses of 4.18 billion cedis, producing total losses for 2024 at 4.84 billion cedis, according to the GoldBod chief executive.

Describing the situation as a paradox, Gyamfi questioned why the NPP, under whose administration cumulative losses of about seven billion cedis were recorded between 2023 and 2024, was now calling for a probe into what he claims represents a significant reduction in losses. He emphasized that gold for reserves is designed to generate foreign exchange and strengthen Ghana’s reserves, not to operate as a profit making venture.

Parliamentary Minority Ranking Member on the Economy and Development Committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, criticized Gyamfi’s response as unfortunate, saying if a CEO presides over significant losses, the response should not focus on comparative losses under previous administrations but rather address the scale of the issue. The Minority has called for a bipartisan parliamentary investigation into the reported 214 million dollar loss.

Professor Isaac Boadi, speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show Monday, December 29, said while central banks are not profit driven institutions, the consistency, transparency, and justification of losses remain critical. The problem is not that losses occurred; the problem is the lack of transparency, governance weaknesses, and unclear pricing mechanisms, he explained.

Professor Boadi noted that the IMF had flagged operational, pricing, and governance concerns related to the gold for reserves programme, warning that these weaknesses had reduced the net macroeconomic gains. He questioned why GoldBod has been relying on funds from BoG to purchase gold despite parliamentary approval of seed capital and budgetary allocations that were never released. Where is the approval for BoG to fund Gold Board operations? he asked.

Policy analyst Dr. Emmanuel Steve Asare Manteaw has defended losses reported under gold backed programmes, arguing that economic policy must be judged by macroeconomic outcomes rather than isolated financial figures. He characterized criticism of GoldBod as politically motivated attacks rather than substantive institutional assessment. Dr. Manteaw stated that benefits from GoldBod activities currently outweigh operational losses.

Economist Dr. Theo Acheampong’s recent econometric analysis using nearly three years of official BoG data demonstrated that reserve accumulation follows programmatic decisions rather than reactive price driven strategies. His research showed that while gold prices and Ghana’s reserves show strong correlation over time, when examining month to month movements, correlation becomes negative, confirming that purchases follow policy rather than prices.

Gomashie’s intervention adds a technical dimension to debates that have often been conducted through political lenses. His mining sector expertise and August prediction lend credibility to current criticisms, though defenders argue operational costs should be evaluated within the context of macroeconomic stabilization achieved during 2025, including inflation declining from 23.8 percent to 6.3 percent and the cedi appreciating over 35 percent.

The coming days leading to Gyamfi’s January 5 exposé will test whether detailed responses can address growing concerns about GoldBod’s operational efficiency, transparency, and environmental safeguards. As Parliament prepares to reconvene in the new year, questions about whether a bipartisan investigative committee will be established to examine gold aggregation arrangements remain unresolved.