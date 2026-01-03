Mining Consultant Poses 25 Questions Demanding GoldBod Accountability on Reported Losses

Mining consultant Wisdom Edem Gomashie challenged Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) leadership January 3 with 25 questions seeking explanations for reported USD 214 million losses, legal mandate clarity, financial accountability, and the institution’s role in Ghana’s gold trade.

In a Facebook post ahead of GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi’s appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme Saturday morning, Gomashie stated the questions reflect growing public concern over the board’s monopoly powers and fiscal risks now borne by the state. The consultant questioned inconsistencies in official explanations, including claims that GoldBod was not established to make profits while recording significant losses.

Gomashie asked whether the institution was primarily created to support Bank of Ghana (BoG) reserve accumulation under Act 1140 or has broader trading mandates. He raised concerns about apparent overlap between GoldBod and the central bank in gold trading, exports, and offtake arrangements, plus lack of clarity over export destinations, pricing, logistics costs, and settlement structures.

On fiscal accountability, Gomashie questioned why foreign exchange stability and reserve gains are being attributed to GoldBod despite its eight month operational history and pending audited accounts. He asked about increased gold purchase sources in 2025 amid intensified action against illegal mining, warning that weak transparency could undermine confidence in the sector.

The consultant questioned which legal or policy instrument authorizes Bank of Ghana to perform functions explicitly assigned to GoldBod under Act 1140, particularly regarding trading, exports, and offtake arrangements. Gomashie asked why GoldBod claims it does not know the offtakers of gold it says it is actively buying, and under whose authority export destinations, pricing terms, logistics costs, and settlement structures are determined.

If GoldBod is not directly involved in exports, Gomashie asked, why does it prepare and publish quarterly reports indicating export volumes and values. He questioned whether commissions to licensed buyers are being borne by Bank of Ghana, which could imply GoldBod operates as an agent or unit of the central bank rather than as an independent statutory body.

Gomashie asked which institution ultimately bears risk for price volatility, delivery delays, foreign exchange settlement, and export logistics from 2026 onwards. He questioned why an independent oversight mechanism similar to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has not been established to monitor GoldBod operations given its monopoly powers and fiscal exposure.

Given that GoldBod has acknowledged losses exceeding USD 214 million, the consultant asked why these losses occurred under a framework in charge of all gold trading activities. If foreign exchange inflows into Ghana predate GoldBod, Gomashie asked on what basis foreign exchange stability or reserve accumulation is being attributed to an institution incorporated less than one year ago while simultaneously recording substantial operational losses.

The consultant questioned why foreign exchange inflows, an outcome of gold exports, should be used to justify operational losses when similar inflows occurred historically under previous frameworks without such losses. He distinguished the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) from gold trading under Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), noting they represent different operational models.

If audited accounts are still pending, Gomashie asked on what basis public assurances are being given that no losses exist or that reported losses are being misunderstood. He questioned whether GoldBod was deliberately designed to operate at a loss in its first year pending full operational maturity in 2026.

The consultant sought clarity on the status of the Gold for Reserves (G4R) programme under the Domestic Gold Buying Programme when the current administration took office. Of approximately 101 tonnes of gold purchased in 2025, Gomashie asked what proportion was added to reserves, exported, sold domestically, and applied under G4R, stating Ghanaians require proper accounting.

If Ghana’s gold reserves increased from 8.7 tonnes in 2016 to 30.62 tonnes by January 2025, the consultant asked what portion of subsequent reserve growth is genuinely attributable to GoldBod. Gomashie questioned why the previous government’s addition of nearly 22 tonnes of gold to reserves in under two years, averaging a cost of USD 2,300 per ounce as of 2024, is consistently downplayed in reserve and macroeconomic narratives as a boom cycle emerges in 2025 where prices ended above USD 4,500.

If the Domestic Gold Purchasing Programme is now credited with economic gains Ghana has achieved, Gomashie asked why that credit is being attributed solely to GoldBod, which only became operational April 2025. The consultant questioned whether the 63 tonnes of gold produced in 2024 supporting 5.4 percent economic growth, which Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson described as a galamsey economy in 2025, means the 6.1 percent growth recorded on the back of 101 tonnes purchased in 2025 now qualifies as galamsey pro max economy.

Gomashie asked why there was such high volume of gold purchases in a year when no new mining licenses were issued, several licenses were revoked, and enforcement against illegal mining was reportedly intensified. He questioned whether the volume growth relationship raises concerns about true sources of supply underpinning recent growth figures, and whether the mismatch between enforcement claims and purchase volumes suggests illicit supply may have been absorbed rather than eliminated.

In the absence of transparency on sources, pricing, contracts, and destinations, the consultant asked how GoldBod distinguishes legally produced artisanal and small scale mining gold from illegal production. Gomashie questioned to which destinations Ghanaian gold was exported in 2025, at what costs, under what pricing formulas, and with what net benefit to the state.

The consultant asked why GoldBod is not providing transparent, consolidated accounts of trading activities it now exclusively controls, when private licensed dealers previously operated profitably while paying taxes and fees. He questioned what GoldBod’s pricing strategy is from 2026 to beat losses, smugglers, and give miners fair prices.

Gomashie warned that failure to answer questions, clarify responsibilities, and forge a bipartisan approach could place Ghana’s gold trade at the edge of chaos. He stated he would be watching the Newsfile programme to hear responses.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Forum programme January 3, Gomashie highlighted lack of clarity regarding how GoldBod has been financed, particularly after the 2025 budget earmarked USD 279 million for the depository but no allocations were recorded. He questioned whether GoldBod relied on other revenue streams, stressing that without proper disclosure, management of Ghana’s gold trading remains opaque.

It appears Bank of Ghana stepped in to fund GoldBod, but under what conditions remains unclear, Gomashie stated. Until these questions are answered, stakeholders cannot have confidence in the system. The consultant raised concerns about accountability moving into 2026, particularly regarding who bears foreign exchange or operational losses.

Will GoldBod bear these losses itself, or will Bank of Ghana be called upon again, Gomashie asked, noting these issues need clarity under the GoldBod Act. He previously accused the institution of being a state sponsored galamsey vehicle, questioning Gyamfi’s claim that GoldBod cannot be blamed for the illegal mining menace.

In an October 11 Facebook post, Gomashie disputed Gyamfi’s claim that the state agency purchases gold exclusively from licensed small scale miners, describing the remarks as misleading and hypocritical. His reaction followed Gyamfi’s appearance on TV3’s Key Points, where the CEO denied IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil’s allegation that 85 percent of GoldBod’s gold comes from illegal mining operations known locally as galamsey.

Gyamfi maintained GoldBod buys gold from over 2,000 licensed entities and does not engage with illegal miners, though he admitted possible vulnerabilities in the supply chain. Gomashie argued this narrative ignores Ghana’s mining history, explaining that PMMC under PMMC Act, 1989 (PNDCL 219) and Small Scale Gold Mining Law, 1989 (PNDCL 218) had long been mandated to buy gold from licensed miners.

Seeking to create the impression that the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140) is a novelty is misleading, Gomashie wrote. He noted GoldBod merely assumed PMMC functions under new law and claims of sourcing 20 percent of gold from large scale mines overlook systemic illegalities in the sector.

Gomashie estimated over 60 percent of declared small scale gold originates from illegal sources, stating Minerals Commission data shows it cannot account for even 30 percent of GoldBod purchases, leaving a huge deficit filled by galamsey. The fact remains that GoldBod purchases include a chunk of produce from illegal mining sources, he said, citing President John Dramani Mahama’s remark that it is better for the state to buy such gold than allow smuggling.

Speaking on Asaase Breakfast Show December 29, Gomashie accused Gyamfi of misunderstanding the core mandate of GoldBod. Sammy Gyamfi does not know his job at the Gold Board, the consultant stated bluntly, arguing the Gold Board Act clearly mandates the institution to buy, sell, and export gold, activities that are inherently commercial.

According to Gomashie, no entity involved in gold trading anywhere in the world is set up to operate at a loss, especially when gold prices have surged over 60 percent in the past year. He questioned how GoldBod could record losses during historic gold price increases, describing the situation as economically unjustifiable.

Bentil stated January 3 that although GoldBod has contributed to current appreciation of the cedi against major foreign currencies, its effects on the local currency are less than 10 percent. The IMANI Africa vice president noted globally, the dollar is struggling and has depreciated, explaining GoldBod has done something, but the effect on the cedi is less than 10 percent.

Policy analyst Steve Manteaw explained why he is defending losses made by GoldBod when he called for investigation into approximately USD 34 million oil revenue loss by Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). According to him, he asked for investigation into GNPC losses because facts were not clear, with co mingling of oil trade with loan transactions involving an international oil company during Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s tenure.

However, with GoldBod, Manteaw explained facts are known. Miners and traders were incentivized through the offer of a guaranteed zero percent discount of the world market price of gold in order to disrupt illicit trade and win trust of miners and traders, he stated. This worked out so well, leading to reduction in smuggling and increase in forex returns. The achievement of policy objective and its economy wide benefits ought to be weighed against the cost in determining whether the state has lost or benefitted.

Gyamfi appeared on Newsfile January 3 rejecting claims that GoldBod incurred losses under G4R programme, insisting the institution closed 2025 financial year with substantial surplus. The CEO described reports suggesting USD 214 million loss as false and misleading, stating GoldBod generated more than GHS 960 million in revenue while total expenditure remained below GHS 120 million based on unaudited management accounts.

Whether GoldBod’s financial performance matches management projections depends on external audit findings expected by March 2026. Parliamentary scrutiny of gold purchasing arrangements, fee structures, and aggregator selection criteria will proceed as opposition pushes for investigation into programme operations spanning multiple fiscal years under different administrations.