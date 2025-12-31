Mining Consultant Challenges Senyo Hosi’s Claims on GoldBod Performance

Mining consultant Wisdom Gomashie has challenged claims that Ghana’s reported $214 million loss under its Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) reflects a necessary policy cost, arguing that the figures mask deeper structural issues and overstate the novelty of recent reforms.

Gomashie said assertions by economic analyst Senyo Hosi that GoldBod had significantly curbed gold smuggling since its establishment in 2025 were misleading and relied on selective use of trade data.

He said gold smuggling in Ghana was a long standing structural problem rather than one concentrated in 2022 and 2023, citing reports that estimate the country lost more than $6 billion to illicit gold exports between 2013 and 2016.

“To suggest that smuggling worsened only around 2022 to 2023 distorts the historical record,” Gomashie said, adding that trade data showed fluctuations over many years, influenced by policy changes such as export taxes.

He accused Hosi of selectively citing United Nations Comtrade data, particularly using 2022 figures to support claims of rising smuggling while overlooking improvements recorded in 2023 after the government cut gold export taxes from 3% to 1.5% and fully implemented the Domestic Gold Buying Programme.

Gomashie said discrepancies in artisanal gold exports to the United Arab Emirates, a major destination for Ghana’s small scale gold, predated recent years and had narrowed before 2025, except for a spike in 2022 that he attributed to higher export taxes.

He argued that GoldBod’s current operations represented a continuation of earlier formalisation efforts rather than a break from the past, noting that the DGBP was introduced before GoldBod’s creation and had already contributed significantly to Ghana’s gold reserves.

According to Gomashie, gold accumulated under the earlier programme accounted for about 22 tonnes, representing roughly 58% of Ghana’s gold reserves by October 2025, valued at more than $3 billion. “GoldBod cannot claim novelty for reforms whose foundations were laid years earlier,” he said.

Gomashie also questioned claims that a rise in official gold exports from about 63 tonnes in 2023 to 101 tonnes in 2025 proved that smuggling had been sharply reduced, saying higher output figures could also reflect elevated global gold prices and increased artisanal production. “Higher export volumes alone do not demonstrate that smuggling has been eliminated,” he said.

In contrast, economic analyst Senyo Kwasi Hosi has rejected claims that the US$214 million spent on the DGPP represents a financial loss to Ghana, describing it instead as a justified policy cost. “What we know for sure is that the DGPP policy operation through GOLDBOD has cost us USD214mn and possibly counting,” Hosi stated. “But in economic policy terms, we focus on policy benefits and costs and not profits or losses”.

Hosi attributed Ghana’s currency appreciation in 2025 primarily to the DGPP operated through GOLDBOD. “Gross international reserves are always at the core of a currency’s stability,” Hosi said. According to him, Ghana’s gross reserves increased from US$8.98 billion in 2024 to US$11.12 billion by October 2025 and are projected to reach US$13 billion by year end.

“The IMF supervised 2025 budget projected a depreciation of about 9 percent,” Hosi said. “Instead, Ghana recorded a 13 percent average appreciation.” He added, “This was a well orchestrated homegrown strategy anchored on the productivity of GOLDBOD under the DGPP programme”.

However, Gomashie has rejected assertions that GoldBod was not created as a profit making institution, insisting such claims contradict the law establishing the body. Appearing on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday, December 29, Gomashie said the Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140) gives GoldBod explicit authority to regulate, trade, export and support Ghana’s gold reserve accumulation, functions that require commercial viability.

“You don’t set up a gold buying institution like an NGO or a religious body,” he said. “Nobody establishes a gold trading entity with the intention of making losses.”

The debate highlights fundamental disagreements over how to evaluate GoldBod’s performance, with Hosi emphasizing broader economic benefits while critics like Gomashie demand clearer financial accounting and question claims of transformative impact.