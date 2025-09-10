Mining Company Wrecks Cocoa Farms Under Armed Guard; Diaso Police Extort Farmers

In a shocking two-phase operation, Perseus Ghana Mining Limited (PGML) has allegedly bulldozed the cocoa farms of about eight local farmers in Breman, Upper Denkyira West District, leaving a trail of ruin and sparking fierce community outrage.

The affected farmers—Paul Minah (4 acres), Paul Kofi Minah (1.5 acres), Kwao Minah (3.5 acres), Ama Asantewaa, a widow (6 acres), Wofa K, Wofa Adinkra, John Koomson, and Auntie Blaa—are all members of the Concerned Farmers Association-Breman (CFAB), a community-based organisation (CBO).

What was particularly shocking about the raids was the destruction of harvested ripe cocoa, which added to the devastation.

The farmers claimed they returned to find not only their cocoa trees but also cash crops, including cassava, plantain, pineapple, sugarcane, and yam, completely destroyed without warning or permission.

According to eyewitness reports, the company carried out the raids using two excavators, accompanied by a contingent of seven armed police officers and unspecified military personnel.

The first strike occurred on Friday, September 5, 2025, between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm, destroying the farms of Paul Minah, Paul Kofi Minah, and Kwao Minah.

In a second pre-dawn raid on Saturday, September 6, 2025, the farmlands of Ama Asantewaa, a widow, Wofa K, Wofa Adinkra, John Koomson, and Auntie Blaa were levelled.

“We rushed to our farms, and it was bad: there was nothing. Our investment, our future—it was all gone within minutes,” a devastated Kwao Paul told the media.

“This is callousness. Pure and simple!,” he bemoaned.

According to Paul Minah, accompanied by the leadership of CFAB, they (himself, Kwao Minah, and Paul Kofi Minah) immediately lodged a formal complaint at the Diaso Police Command.

“The police assured us they will conduct an investigation into the matter,” Paul Minah stated.

However, on Saturday, September 6, 2025, the police at Diaso failed to show up in Breman, which compelled the affected farmers to go back to the Diaso Police Command.

Upon reaching there, some police officers on duty gave the excuse that they cannot come to Breman to conduct the investigations because their commander had travelled for a funeral.

When pressed by the farmers for an action to be taken, the police officers demanded GHC1,000 each from the farmers to aid them in buying fuel for their car to come to Breman.

The farmers could not afford the GHC1,000 each but rather contributed GHC1,000 for the police with the hope that they will buy the so-called fuel and come to Breman.

Sadly, after collecting the GHC1,000 from the poor farmers, the police officers told them that they can only come on Monday, September 8, 2025, to begin their investigations, leaving the farmers in more pain.

The repeated destruction of farmland has significantly heightened tensions in the Breman community, raising urgent questions about land rights, corporate accountability, and the protection of livelihoods in Ghana’s agricultural heartland.