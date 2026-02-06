Mining Chamber Demands Political Neutrality in Galamsey Formalization Efforts

Ghana cannot achieve meaningful progress in combating illegal mining unless formalization efforts are deliberately separated from partisan politics, the Ghana Chamber of Mines has warned.

The Chamber lamented that political interference has undermined every serious attempt to sustainably address galamsey, transforming what should be a technical and developmental process into a tool for partisan patronage.

Michael Edem Akafia, President of the Chamber and Vice President of Gold Fields West Africa Region, stated during an interaction with fellows of the Africa Extractives Media Fellowship (AEMF) that illegal mining has evolved beyond environmental damage into a direct security and economic threat to legally established mining companies.

Akafia revealed that established mining companies increasingly face attacks because they have completed the costly work of exploration, drilling and proving mineral reserves, making their concessions attractive targets for illegal miners seeking to bypass development costs.

He likened the situation to someone unwilling to work but expecting to eat, explaining that once companies invest millions to establish viable reserves, illegal miners move in to forcibly take over concessions they did not develop.

Akafia cited incidents involving AngloGold Ashanti and noted that several concessions, including Apinto and Mantrebe shafts, have repeatedly come under pressure despite companies paying required fees and holding valid licenses. One particularly troubling case involves Asanko Gold’s Tontokrom site, reportedly taken over by illegal miners including foreign nationals believed to be from Burkina Faso.

“Asanko is still paying for the concession, but illegal miners have occupied it,” Akafia stated, describing the situation as both unfair and dangerous.

While acknowledging that formalization remains one of the most effective global tools for addressing illegal mining, a position supported by the World Bank, the Chamber President stated Ghana’s experience has been compromised by political interference.

Using the Obuasi mine invasion as an example, he explained how concession relinquishments became politicized following changes in government, with access to mining areas shifting along party lines. He noted that once power changes, beneficiaries change, destroying trust and killing formalization efforts.

According to Akafia, when communities perceive mining opportunities as political rewards, illegal mining becomes entrenched rather than eliminated. “The politics is what kills the attempts at formalisation. But otherwise, it’s one of the ways to address it. But one of the more potent ways to address it is formalization. Other jurisdictions have done it,” he stated.

The Chamber believes the solution lies in a formalization framework deliberately insulated from political control, where community mining cooperatives are structured transparently, legally and responsibly.

Akafia pointed to Newmont’s experience as a promising example, where the company worked directly with host communities to establish mining arrangements without political interference. In that model, designated areas are identified, central processing facilities are introduced, and mining is kept away from forest reserves and sensitive zones while complying with the law.

The Chamber indicated it is prepared to commit resources and technical expertise to help the government design a formalization framework that removes partisan influence and focuses on sustainability, safety and legality. Mining companies are at different stages of developing similar solutions, united by shared interests in protecting concessions, communities and long-term national value.

“Responsible Miners, like us, the chamber, is committing resources to work hopefully with the government to come out and fashion this cooperative. We send an input to the government in a way that does away with the politics and the things that impede the successful realisation of the attempt at formalisation,” Akafia stated.

He added that Newmont has progressed significantly in this regard, with their host community aligning and agreeing not to allow politicians to undermine the arrangement.

Recent disclosures by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) revealed that some District Chief Executives and assembly members share intelligence with illegal miners ahead of enforcement raids, enabling operators to flee before authorities arrive.

President John Dramani Mahama, speaking at a Ghana Military Academy graduation ceremony on January 30, vowed to tackle illegal mining decisively and without fear or favour, announcing that several forest reserves and major river bodies have been declared security zones with permanent military bases established.

The Chamber maintains that the current issue is not whether solutions exist, but whether Ghana has the political discipline to implement them. For the industry body, if formalization is executed correctly without political interference, it can succeed. As illegal mining continues threatening investments, communities and national revenue, the Chamber insists the fight will be lost unless formalization is treated as a national development tool rather than a political prize.

Akafia assumed the Chamber presidency in June 2024 and also serves as Vice President and Head of Legal and Compliance at Gold Fields West Africa, where he has been instrumental in executing major mining sector projects since joining the company in 2010.

Ghana’s galamsey crisis continues causing severe environmental damage. As of September 2024, 60 percent of Ghana’s water bodies had suffered pollution due to galamsey, threatening food production, drinking water supplies and public health.