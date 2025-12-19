Minerals Commission Commends Zijin Golden Ridge for Sustainable Mining Practices

The Minerals Commission praised Zijin Golden Ridge Limited on December 18, 2025, for adhering to high standards of sustainable and responsible mining at the Akyem gold operation in New Abirem, urging continued engagement with host communities. Regina Abbey, Principal Inspector at the Koforidua office, stated initial skepticism about the transition eased following observation of Zijin’s operational approach.

Speaking at the company’s end of year stakeholder dinner, Abbey emphasized the importance of sustainable mining practices that protect worker health and safety while safeguarding the general public. According to Abbey, Zijin’s operations proved entirely different from initial expectations when the takeover was announced.

The event brought together traditional leaders, community representatives, regulatory officials and media representatives. Zijin Golden Ridge Limited, a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co. Limited, assumed operations of the Akyem Gold Mine in April 2025 following completion of a USD 1 billion acquisition from Newmont Corporation.

The company plans to increase mining throughput from approximately 27 million tonnes currently to 37 million tonnes in 2026 and 53 million tonnes by 2028. Gold production projections show increases from around five tonnes this year to 8.5 tonnes next year, rising to 10 tonnes in 2028 with longer term expansion plans.

Zijin Mining completed the acquisition transaction on April 16, 2025, after announcing the deal in October 2024. The Akyem Gold Mine ranks among Ghana’s largest producing gold operations and generated USD 574 million in revenue with USD 128 million net profit in 2023.

The mine employs open pit mining methods with a conventional carbon in leach processing system. The processing plant maintains design capacity of 8.5 million tonnes per year and has demonstrated stable operations with well maintained equipment since commercial production began in October 2013.

Production figures from 2021 to 2024 totaled more than 40 tonnes of gold, including 6.4 tonnes in 2024. Previous production under Newmont ownership showed 11.9 tonnes in 2021, 13.1 tonnes in 2022 and 9.2 tonnes in 2023.

The Akyem Gold Mine is located in the Eastern Region near New Abirem, approximately 180 kilometers from Accra. The site lies within a prolific gold belt characterized by thick ore bodies and consistent mineralization offering significant exploration potential.

Zijin’s acquisition represents the company’s seventh gold mine purchase since 2020 as part of its strategic goal to produce over 100 tonnes of gold annually by 2028. The company produced approximately 73 tonnes of gold in 2024, up from 36.5 tonnes five years earlier.

The mine holds gold resources of 54.4 tonnes with an average grade of 3.36 grams per tonne and gold reserves of 34.6 tonnes with an average grade of 1.35 grams per tonne. Additional underground mining inventory amounts to 83 tonnes.

Zijin Golden Ridge has engaged with multiple government agencies since the takeover. The company held courtesy calls with the Forestry Commission in mid 2025, reaffirming commitment to reforestation and biodiversity management through a comprehensive 10 year plan.

Under previous Newmont ownership, the Akyem Gold Mine exceeded reforestation targets by rehabilitating 357 hectares of land, surpassing the original goal of 303 hectares. Zijin has pledged to continue and expand environmental rehabilitation efforts.

The company announced plans in July 2025 to extend the mine’s operational lifespan by an additional 20 years following investments in exploration, technology and environmental management. General Manager Agyeman Okyere emphasized community development as a top priority.

Zijin Golden Ridge adjusted pre employment health requirements in July 2025 following years of contention with community youth. The company eliminated Magnetic Resonance Imaging scan requirements for certain field and technical roles including drivers, operators of light vehicles and electrical technicians.

The acquisition aligns with Zijin Mining Group’s global expansion strategy. The Chinese multinational mining firm operates copper, zinc, gold, lithium and silver extraction projects across multiple continents and ranks among the fastest growing major mining companies globally.

Ghana maintains its position as Africa’s top gold producer, attracting international mining firms seeking access to mineral wealth. The Akyem sale forms part of Newmont’s broader portfolio streamlining strategy as it exits certain assets.

Mining lease extensions for Akyem East and Akyem West were approved by Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in September 2024 for 12 years and 5 years respectively. The extensions require ratification by Parliament of Ghana.