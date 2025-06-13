Miner Surprises Wife with Toyota Car After Giving Birth

A small-scale miner in Akyem Osino, Iddrisu Zackari—popularly known as Baya-Yaayaa—brought smiles to many faces after surprising his wife with a Toyota Corolla moments after she delivered a baby boy. The heartwarming gesture took place at the Akyem Enyiresi Hospital in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region during the Eid al-Adha festive season.

The emotional surprise happened in the midst of a sit-down strike by general nurses and midwives. Despite the tense atmosphere at the hospital, Baya-Yaayaa’s gesture lifted spirits and caught many by surprise.

According to eyewitnesses, the miner, upon arriving at the hospital to pick up his wife and newborn son, pulled out the keys to a 2017 model Toyota Corolla and presented it as a gift to his wife, affectionately known as Hajia. The act stunned not only his wife but also other mothers and expectant women at the maternity ward.

Speaking to the media, Baya-Yaayaa said the gift was his way of showing appreciation for his wife’s unwavering support and dedication throughout their marriage.

> “My wife has stood by me through thick and thin. She’s given me peace of mind, has supported my work, and has been with me through multiple deliveries. She truly deserves this and more,” he said.

He added that the birth of their son on such a special day—Eid al-Adha—is a good omen for both the family and his mining business.

> “This surprise is one she won’t forget. I believe it will motivate her even more to continue caring for our family. I also hope this inspires other men to show love and appreciation to their wives in whatever way they can,” he added.

Together with his 6 workers and close friends, the miner celebrated his wife right at the hospital, just before she was officially discharged from the maternity ward.