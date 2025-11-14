MILO Under 13 Champions League Launched

The Nestlé Ghana Head Office in Dzorwulu was abuzz with excitement as Salomé Azevedo, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, launched the MILO Under 13 Champions League, a football tournament aimed at nurturing young talents and promoting sports development in Ghana. The event took place today, November 14, 2025, and brought together dignitaries, including the Chief Director of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and representatives from the Ghana Education Service and Ghana Football Association.

In her speech, Azevedo highlighted the importance of football in shaping the lives of young people, citing its ability to teach vital life skills and reveal hidden talents. The tournament, which is open to school children aged 9-13, is expected to provide a platform for young football enthusiasts to showcase their skills and develop their passion for the sport.

Myron Otoo emphasized Nestlé Ghana’s commitment to investing in the younger generation through sports, noting that the MILO Under 13 Champions League has engaged over 100,000 schoolchildren annually across Ghana.

Former Black Stars captain Dede Ayew, brand icon for the 2025 edition, stressed the value of teamwork, discipline, and passion in achieving success. He commended Nestlé Ghana and the Ghana Education Service for their commitment to nurturing youth development through sports.

Azevedo, who has over 20 years of experience in various commercial roles, was appointed Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana in June 2025, overseeing operations in Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

The tournament will involve schools from across Ghana, competing in district, zonal, and national stages. Over 20,000 children are expected to participate, with the top schools advancing to the finals.