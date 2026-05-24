Millennium Marathon launches index to rank corporate wellness

Millennium Marathon has used its inaugural Corporate Wellness Forum in Accra to unveil the Health and Fitness Index, an annual publication that will rank Ghanaian companies on their workplace health and wellbeing commitments, introducing a new accountability benchmark into the country’s corporate landscape.

The forum, held at The Mix, drew corporate leaders, human resources professionals and wellness experts for a day of panel sessions and workshops focused on the link between employee wellbeing, productivity and organisational culture. The Health and Fitness Index launch was the most consequential development to emerge from the event, giving the wellness conversation a measurable, reputational dimension that companies will have to reckon with annually.

Catherine Morton, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Marathon, framed the shift in direct terms. “Corporate wellness is no longer optional, it’s a business imperative,” she said, adding that the forum aimed to equip businesses with strategies to prioritise employee wellbeing and reduce workplace stress.

The data organisers presented underscored why. A 2018 Harvard Business Review study cited at the forum found that employees who exercise regularly are 21 percent more productive and record 27 percent lower absenteeism. Closer to home, a 2021 survey by the Ghana Employers Association indicated that one in four employees experienced stress or burnout at work, with measurable effects on collaboration and efficiency.

Three panel discussions anchored the programme, covering the integration of wellness into corporate culture, work-life balance in the modern office, and the role of running communities in building healthier workplaces. Ernest Boamah, speaking on behalf of the organisers, said the forum was designed to move organisations from awareness to action.

“We believe that healthier employees lead to stronger companies,” he said. “This forum is an opportunity for companies to learn, connect and take tangible steps towards building sustainable wellness programmes.”

The forum is part of Millennium Marathon’s broader mandate beyond competitive running. Established in 2015 as Accra’s premier international half marathon and a World Athletics ranking race, the event has progressively expanded its footprint into community development and public health advocacy.

With the Health and Fitness Index now in place, organisations across Ghana’s private and public sectors can expect their wellness records to become part of an annual, publicly visible scorecard, raising the stakes for companies that have treated employee health as a secondary concern.