Millennium Marathon Celebrates Decade with GH¢75k Prize

The KGL Millennium Half Marathon marks its tenth anniversary Saturday with Ghana’s largest running prize purse, offering GH¢75,000 to both male and female winners of the World Athletics certified event in Accra.

The race will start at 6:00 AM from the Accra Sports Stadium Shell Filling Station and finish at Black Star Square, taking runners through central Accra’s bustling streets. The Osu-based route has become synonymous with the decade-old event that has grown into West Africa’s premier half marathon.

President John Mahama, who participated in the inaugural race in 2016, is expected to grace the milestone 10th edition. His presence underscores the event’s significance in Ghana’s sporting calendar and its evolution from a local running initiative to an internationally recognized competition.

The Millennium Marathon achieved historic status as the first Ghanaian event certified by World Athletics, featuring on the World Athletics Global Calendar. This certification elevates the race’s international profile and attracts elite runners seeking qualifying times for major competitions.

Race Manager and Communications Director Ernest Buamah expressed gratitude to key sponsors including KGL Foundation, Twellium Ghana Ltd, Qualiplast, Fidelity Bank, Interplast, Garmin, Star Oil, and DNL. Government support comes through partnerships with the National Sports Authority, Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

Co-founder and Race Director Cathy Morton emphasized the event’s dual purpose of promoting youth fitness and supporting charitable causes. She urged massive youth participation, highlighting that event proceeds benefit community development projects through the KGL Foundation’s initiatives.

The event unites athletes from Ghana and across the globe in a uniquely set race enriched by local drumming, dancing, and kaleidoscope of race attire, making it both a competitive and cultural experience. This cultural dimension distinguishes the Millennium Marathon from typical international running events.

The 10th edition coincides with KGL Foundation’s fifth anniversary celebrations, positioning the marathon as part of broader community engagement activities. The foundation’s “Dare to Do Run with Purpose” campaign emphasizes physical fitness and well-being while promoting walking as sustainable exercise.

The event has built significant social media engagement with over 24,800 Facebook followers, demonstrating its growing popularity among Ghana’s running community and international participants seeking authentic African racing experiences.

The substantial prize money represents a significant increase from previous years, reflecting the event’s maturation and growing commercial support. The GH¢75,000 winner’s prize ranks among the highest in West African road racing, potentially attracting elite East African runners who dominate regional distance events.

Course certification by World Athletics ensures that times achieved can count toward qualifying standards for major international championships. This technical validation adds competitive value for serious runners while maintaining the event’s accessibility for recreational participants.

The September timing positions the race strategically within Ghana’s running calendar, avoiding the intense heat of earlier months while capitalizing on the post-rainy season period that typically offers favorable running conditions in Accra.

Beyond the competitive elements, the marathon serves as a platform for health advocacy in a region where lifestyle diseases are increasing. The event promotes running culture among Ghanaians while showcasing Accra’s urban landscape to international visitors.

The charitable component addresses community needs through the KGL Foundation’s various programs, ensuring that the event’s impact extends beyond the racing day. This social responsibility aspect attracts sponsors and participants who value community development outcomes.

For Ghana’s athletic development, the Millennium Marathon demonstrates how private-public partnerships can create sustainable sporting events that benefit local communities while achieving international recognition and commercial success.

The 10th edition represents a milestone achievement for Ghanaian sports organization, showing how consistent quality delivery and strategic partnerships can build events that compete internationally while maintaining strong local roots and cultural authenticity.

As the event enters its second decade, organizers face opportunities to expand international participation while preserving the unique Ghanaian character that has defined the Millennium Marathon’s identity and success in West Africa’s competitive sports landscape.