Military Intimidation In Asutifi North Sparks Public Outrage As CID Takes Over NAIMOS Attack Investigations

Widespread fear has gripped residents of Asutifi North following reports of continued military operations in the area despite the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) formally taking over the probe into the alleged NAIMoS attack in Hwidiem.

According to community members, military personnel have intensified searches and interrogations in Asutifi North—a district entirely separate from Hwidiem, where the alleged attack occurred—raising concerns about abuse of authority and unlawful intimidation.

Fresh Mother Interrogated at Hospital

The situation escalated on Thursday when a team of military officers reportedly stormed the Banhart Hospital and questioned a woman who had just delivered a baby, demanding information on the whereabouts of her husband.

Witnesses say the officers threatened to arrest the man if the woman failed to cooperate.

Family sources indicate that the husband, after hearing about the military visit, fled the district out of fear for his safety, leaving his wife and newborn behind.

The incident has ignited anger among residents, who describe the military actions as “unjustified, excessive, and traumatizing.”

“This is abuse of authority” — Residents cry out

Residents and local opinion leaders are calling for an immediate end to what they describe as harassment and overreach by the military.

Many argue that with the CID already in charge of the investigation, the continued presence and posture of armed soldiers in the area is unnecessary and unlawful.

“This is pure intimidation. The CID is fully capable of handling this investigation. The military’s conduct is creating fear and panic in a district that has nothing to do with the alleged attack,” a resident told our reporter.

Civil society actors are also urging the security hierarchy to intervene and restore calm, stressing that any investigation must respect the rights and dignity of citizens.

Call for Restraint and Proper Procedure

Security analysts warn that such unrestrained military operations risk undermining public trust and could escalate tensions in already anxious communities.

They insist that once the police take over a case, the military should limit its involvement unless officially mandated under clear guidelines.

Community leaders in Asutifi North are appealing to the Interior Ministry, the Defence Ministry, and the Ghana Armed Forces Command to call the soldiers to order and ensure that due process is followed.

Residents want assurance of safety

Meanwhile, fear remains high as some residents reportedly avoid sleeping in their homes, worried that they may be picked up or questioned arbitrarily.

Families are pleading for immediate intervention to protect innocent citizens and prevent further human rights violations.

As investigations into the alleged NAIMoS attack continue, the public is demanding transparency, professionalism, and strict adherence to rule of law—without which, they say, the situation could worsen.