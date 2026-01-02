Military Claims Security Improvements in South-East Following Detention of Separatist Leaders

The Nigerian military has reported significant improvements in security across the South-East region, attributing the gains to intensified operations and the imprisonment of separatist leaders Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Simon Ekpa. Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, stated that criminal activities have decreased markedly over the past year.

According to Onoja, the detention of Kanu in Abuja and Ekpa’s imprisonment in Finland have weakened the operational capacity of separatist groups in the region. The military spokesperson noted that sustained pressure from troops deployed across South-Eastern states has contributed to the security improvements.

Simon Ekpa was sentenced to six years in prison by a Finnish court in September 2025 for terrorism-related offenses, including supplying armed groups with weapons and encouraging followers to commit crimes in Nigeria. The Päijät-Häme district court found that Ekpa used social media to incite violence between August 2021 and November 2024.

Onoja explained that separatist elements had previously targeted lightly protected security checkpoints and outposts, killing personnel and seizing weapons for subsequent attacks. He emphasized that ongoing operations would continue to protect civilians and prevent criminal groups from regrouping.

However, the military’s claims have drawn sharp criticism. Nnamdi Kanu’s defense team rejected the assessment, describing it as propaganda and accusing the Nigerian state of creating the crisis it now claims to be fighting. The lawyers argued that security improvements cannot be measured by silence created through fear and military occupation.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), founded by Nnamdi Kanu, campaigns to restore the short-lived Biafra Republic of the 1960s. The Eastern Security Network (ESN), established in December 2020, serves as the paramilitary wing of IPOB. The Nigerian government declared IPOB a terrorist organization in 2017, though a High Court nullified this declaration in 2023 before the Court of Appeal upheld the proscription.

The conflict has affected communities throughout the South-East, with both security forces and armed groups accused of violence against civilians. Military authorities maintain that continued operations remain necessary to consolidate security gains and restore lasting peace to the region.