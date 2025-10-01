Milan Approves San Siro Sale to AC Milan and Inter for €197 Million

Milan’s City Council voted early Tuesday to sell the historic San Siro stadium to AC Milan and Inter Milan for €197 million ($231 million), clearing the path for Italian football’s most storied venue to be demolished and replaced with a modern arena.

The decision came after nearly twelve hours of heated debate that stretched past 3 AM, with councilors splitting 24 in favor and 20 against. It’s a vote that effectively seals the fate of a stadium that’s witnessed nearly a century of football history, from derby clashes to European triumphs.

Both Serie A giants had previously warned they would build new stadiums outside Milan if the city council rejected the sale, using the threat of relocation as leverage in negotiations that dragged on for years. Now they’ve gotten what they wanted—ownership of both the iconic stadium and surrounding land that together sit on prime real estate in Italy’s economic capital.

The two clubs plan to tear down the 99-year-old structure and jointly construct a new 71,500-seat facility as the centerpiece of a €1.2 billion mixed-use development. San Siro opened its gates on September 19, 1926, when 35,000 spectators watched Inter defeat Milan 6-3 in the inaugural match. The stadium was built in just thirteen months, a testament to the construction capabilities of the era and the urgency felt by AC Milan president Piero Pirelli to give the club a dedicated home.

But there’s a peculiar deadline driving the timeline. The sale must be finalized before November 10, when the stadium’s second tier—completed exactly 70 years ago on that date—takes on historical significance that would make demolition nearly impossible. It’s an odd quirk of Italian heritage law that’s forcing both clubs and city officials to move quickly despite decades of deliberation that preceded this moment.

The architectural legacy sitting on that site represents more than just bricks and concrete. San Siro has hosted World Cup matches, European Championship finals, and four Champions League finals. Giuseppe Meazza, Gianni Rivera, Paolo Maldini, and countless other legends built their reputations on that pitch. The stadium’s distinctive spiral ramps and towering stands have become synonymous with Italian football culture.

Yet sentiment doesn’t pay maintenance bills. City Council officials justified the sale by pointing to unsustainable costs for ordinary upkeep and facility management, alongside UEFA regulations that increasingly favor modern stadium infrastructure. When you’re trying to maintain a structure approaching its centennial, repairs become expensive and frequent.

The clubs have already moved forward with planning. Last week they announced agreements with architectural firm Foster + Partners to design the replacement venue, signaling confidence that Tuesday’s vote would go their way. If administrative procedures and potential legal challenges don’t create delays, construction could begin in early 2027 with completion targeted for 2030 or 2031.

Both AC Milan and Inter will continue playing home matches at San Siro until the new stadium is delivered, maintaining continuity for supporters while construction progresses next door. Once the replacement facility opens, demolition will begin in earnest, with most of the old stadium cleared to make room for parkland, office space, and entertainment facilities that promise to generate revenue beyond match days.

The €1.2 billion project reflects broader trends in European football, where clubs increasingly view stadiums as year-round commercial operations rather than facilities used primarily on match days. Modern arenas incorporate restaurants, hotels, museums, and retail spaces designed to attract visitors regardless of the fixture calendar.

But the decision carries political weight that extends beyond football economics. The 5-Star Movement, which provided some of the opposing votes, criticized the sale as real estate speculation that would replace a historic stadium with offices, shopping malls, and luxury hotels—with the new arena serving as an afterthought. Their concern reflects wider anxieties about development priorities in Milan’s urban planning.

For supporters of both clubs, particularly older generations who’ve spent decades making pilgrimages to San Siro, the loss carries emotional weight that financial projections can’t capture. Those spiral ramps have been climbed by fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, for generations. The view from the upper tiers, the acoustics when the crowd erupts, the specific angles of sight lines—these details embed themselves in memory.

Yet nostalgia doesn’t necessarily align with practical reality. Modern football demands facilities that generate sufficient revenue to compete with Europe’s wealthiest clubs. If keeping San Siro meant falling behind financially, most supporters would reluctantly accept that progress sometimes requires difficult choices.

The timeline toward demolition now accelerates. With the November 10 deadline looming, legal teams will work to finalize transfer documents while heritage groups potentially mount last-minute challenges. Once that deadline passes, the project moves into design refinement and permitting phases that will determine whether the 2027 construction start date holds.

The new venue will be part of an urban regeneration project covering approximately 281,000 square meters, with the aim of having a new stadium ready when Italy co-hosts the 2032 European Championship with Turkey. That tournament provides a concrete target date that adds urgency to construction timelines and helps justify the investment to stakeholders.

What replaces San Siro will inevitably face comparisons to what came before. Modern stadium architecture tends toward sleek functionality rather than the distinctive character that made older venues memorable. Whether Foster + Partners can design something that eventually earns the same affection San Siro commanded remains an open question.

For now, the reality is simple: one of football’s most iconic venues has roughly five to seven years remaining before the wrecking crews arrive. Fans will continue filling those stands for derby matches and European nights, knowing each occasion brings them closer to the final whistle on a stadium that shaped Italian football history for nearly a century.

The vote Tuesday morning marked the beginning of the end for San Siro. What comes next will determine whether AC Milan and Inter successfully balance commercial imperatives with the heritage they’re choosing to bulldoze.