Mikel Obi Credits Osimhen for Keeping Nigeria’s World Cup Dreams Alive

Former captain says Super Eagles would be eliminated without striker's hat-trick heroics

Former Nigerian captain Mikel Obi says Victor Osimhen singlehandedly kept the Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup hopes alive after the striker’s hat-trick secured a crucial 4-0 victory over Benin in their final Group C qualifier.

Speaking on the Obi One podcast, Mikel emphasized that without Osimhen’s decisive performance, Nigeria’s World Cup qualification bid would have ended. The Galatasaray striker’s three goals in the playoff-clinching match demonstrated his value under pressure, according to the former Chelsea midfielder.

“If we didn’t win that game, we wouldn’t be talking about trying to qualify for the World Cup,” Mikel said on his podcast.

Mikel highlighted Nigeria’s poor record without Osimhen, noting the Super Eagles failed to win any of the matches the striker missed. The team recorded four draws and one loss in his absence, underscoring his profound influence on results.

The former Nigerian captain praised the intangible qualities Osimhen brings beyond goals. He pointed to the intensity, passion, and aggressiveness the striker displays when pressure mounts, qualities that distinguish top performers from ordinary players.

Mikel described Osimhen as the big boy in the current Super Eagles squad, someone the entire team needed to step up in the crucial moment. The hat-trick against Benin, even against a lesser opponent, proved remarkable given what was at stake for Nigeria’s World Cup ambitions.

The Super Eagles now advance to the playoff round, where they will face another challenge in their quest to reach the 2026 World Cup in North America.