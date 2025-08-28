MIIF’s 2024 Financial Performance: A Beacon for State-Owned Enterprises in Ghana

By Cobby Brown

Abstract

This paper examines the exceptional financial performance of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) in 2024, highlighting its relevance as a beacon for state-owned enterprises in Ghana. Based on the MIIF 2024 audited financials, this study reveals a record net profit of GH¢1.906 billion, exceeding the combined profits of all preceding years since MIIF’s operationalization in 2018.

Introduction

Ghana’s state-owned enterprises have historically struggled with poor financial results due to various factors such as political interference, poor management, and lack of vision. However, MIIF has emerged as a shining exception, posting remarkable financial performances over the past three years. The performance of MIIF over the past three years, culminating in a record profit, speaks to the possibilities of state-owned enterprises in contributing to the economic fortunes of the country.

Exceptional Financial Performance in 2024

In 2024, MIIF achieved an extraordinary financial milestone, recording a net profit of GH¢1.906 billion, as per the 2024 audited financials. This positions the fund as potentially the most profitable state-owned enterprise in Ghana, surpassed only by GCB Bank and Ecobank in the broader financial sector. Notably, in 2023, the former CEO of the Fund, Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, intimated at the MIIF Stakeholder Conference that MIIF would surely cross the GH¢1 billion profit mark and reach Assets Under Management of US$1.5 Billion. A review of the Fund’s financials for 2024 reveals a year-on-year profit growth of 366% from GH¢408.8 million in 2023 to over GH¢1.9 billion in 2024. This is not only impressive but historic.

Key Highlights of MIIF’s 2024 Performance

– Net Profit: GH¢1.906 billion, exceeding the combined profits of all preceding years since MIIF’s operationalization in 2018.

– Equity Growth: 1,128% increase from GH¢149 million to GH¢3.39 billion.

– Free Cash Position: GH¢5.6 billion, providing substantial liquidity for strategic investments going forward.

– Strategic Investments: Enhanced portfolio diversification, stronger returns from gold royalties, including the strategic inclusion of mid-tier gold mining companies, and investments in mining companies such as Atlantic Lithium and Asante Gold.

Strategic Outlook and Future Prospects

MIIF’s 2024 financial performance reaffirms its relevance in Ghana’s economic transformation agenda and its ability to act as a fiscal buffer, capital mobilizer, and partner for inclusive growth. The fund’s strategic outlook includes becoming a global and African reference point for sovereign mineral wealth management while delivering long-term value for the people of Ghana. With its capital base exceeding GH¢3.39 billion, MIIF is well-positioned to shape the future of Ghana’s mineral economy, supporting projects such as lithium processing plants, refinery infrastructure, and mineral-based industrial zones. The performance of MIIF amplifies the writer’s point that all is never lost for strategic state-owned enterprises. It is the hope of Ghanaians that the remarkable performance will be leveraged to create generational wealth for all Ghanaians.

Conclusion

MIIF’s exceptional financial performance in 2024 marks a turning point in Ghana’s resource governance, offering a new model for smart, accountable, long-term, and profitable state-driven investments. As a beacon for state-owned enterprises in Ghana, MIIF’s success story serves as a testament to effective management, strategic investment, and good governance.

References

– MIIF 2024 Audited Financials

– MIIF Stakeholder Conference 2023