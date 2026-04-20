MIIF Credits Stronger Oversight & Compliance For Record GH₵5.43bn Mineral Royalties

The Minerals Income Investment Fund says tighter oversight and stronger enforcement measures were key drivers behind its record mineral royalty inflows in 2025.

The Fund recorded GH₵5.43 billion in mineral royalties last year, the highest in its history and a 10.8 percent increase from the GH₵4.91 billion reported in 2024.

Speaking at a civil society roundtable in Accra, MIIF Chief Executive Officer Justina Nelson said the growth reflects improved discipline in the mining sector and better internal systems at the Fund.

“I am pleased to report that the Fund recorded total mineral royalty inflows of GH₵5.43 billion, the highest in MIIF’s history,” she said.

According to Ms Nelson, the increase was achieved through “disciplined enforcement, strategic oversight and strong institutional commitment.”

She explained that MIIF has introduced reforms in areas such as compliance, risk management and monitoring, helping to strengthen efficiency and accountability in the collection of royalties.

The Fund also highlighted the role of collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority in boosting collections.

Despite challenges posed by the appreciation of the Ghana cedi, which reduced the local currency value of mineral earnings, MIIF still delivered a record result.

The Fund says it has entered 2026 in a strong position, with first-quarter collections already ahead of the same period last year.

By prosper Kay Agbenyega