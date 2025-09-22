Migration Chief Challenges World Leaders to Transform Crisis Into Economic Opportunity

The head of the world’s leading migration agency delivered a stark message to global leaders this week: transform migration from a political flashpoint into an economic engine, or watch displacement reach unprecedented levels that no single nation can manage.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Amy Pope, the first woman to hold the position, used her address during High-Level Week at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly to argue that current approaches to human mobility are fundamentally flawed and economically wasteful.

With 123.2 million people forcibly displaced globally by the end of 2024 – equivalent to one in every 67 people on Earth – Pope’s call for coordinated international action carries unprecedented urgency. The figure represents nearly double the displacement levels recorded just a decade ago, according to UN data.

“No country can manage migration alone,” Pope told assembled world leaders. “Stronger international cooperation is essential to manage migration, transforming it from a divisive issue into a shared public good that benefits people and societies.”

The timing of Pope’s intervention proves significant as governments worldwide grapple with mounting migration pressures driven by climate change, economic instability, and ongoing conflicts. Sudan alone has seen 1.6 million people newly displaced within the country during the first half of 2024, highlighting how regional crises quickly become global challenges.

Pope’s strategy represents a marked departure from traditional humanitarian appeals, instead positioning migration as an untapped resource for addressing labor shortages and demographic challenges in developed economies. The IOM leader emphasized that current displacement levels reinforce the need for “anticipatory actions” rather than reactive crisis management.

The agency’s renewed focus on private sector partnerships signals a pragmatic shift toward sustainable funding models. By engaging businesses as partners in developing solutions, IOM aims to address labor market gaps while improving protections for migrants – a dual approach that could appeal to governments struggling to balance economic needs with public concerns about immigration.

Under the UN General Assembly’s theme of “Unity in diversity, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for everyone everywhere,” Pope’s message resonated with ongoing discussions about reforming multilateral institutions to address 21st-century challenges.

The IOM chief’s emphasis on “people-centered, Member State-led, and community-driven solutions” reflects growing recognition that top-down migration policies often fail without local buy-in. This approach could prove crucial as governments face increasing pressure from communities directly affected by migration flows.

Pope’s leadership comes at a critical juncture for international migration governance. Since assuming her five-year term on October 1, 2023, she has overseen efforts to strengthen the UN Migration Network, which coordinates responses across multiple agencies and governments.

The economic argument for migration management gains particular relevance as developed nations face aging populations and labor shortages in key sectors. Pope’s framework suggests that well-managed migration could address these demographic challenges while providing opportunities for people seeking better lives.

However, the success of this approach will depend heavily on political will from member states, many of which face domestic pressure to restrict immigration. Pope’s call for transformation comes as governments worldwide navigate complex public opinion dynamics around migration policy.

The IOM’s field-based approach, with 97 percent of staff working directly in affected communities, provides the organization with unique insights into migration patterns and challenges. This operational experience underpins Pope’s argument that effective migration governance requires understanding local contexts rather than applying universal solutions.

As world leaders continue their deliberations in New York, Pope’s challenge to reframe migration as an opportunity rather than a crisis could influence how governments approach one of the most pressing issues of the current century.