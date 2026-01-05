Midnight Tip-Off Leads to Major Cyanide Interception Near Black Volta

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten /Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

Security agencies in the Nadowli District of Ghana’s Upper West Region have intercepted a large consignment of suspected cyanide, believed to be intended for illegal mining operations along the Black Volta, following a late-night, intelligence-led operation.

The operation, sources say, was set in motion shortly after midnight, when District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Mary Haruna, received a credible tip-off and immediately alerted security authorities.

“Once the information came in, there was no hesitation. The environmental risks were too grave to ignore,” a security source told this publication.

Acting swiftly, a joint security task force comprising officers from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and officials of the District Assembly was mobilised to track and intercept the consignment.

According to sources familiar with the operation, the driver transporting the suspected chemicals initially attempted to evade arrest, refusing to cooperate or disclose the storage location.

“He tried to buy time and mislead the team, but intelligence and persistence paid off,” a member of the task force revealed.

After hours of sustained pressure, security personnel were led to a concealed storage site, cleverly disguised as an animal pen or livestock shelter.

The structure, described by investigators as “deliberately misleading,” is believed to function as a local warehouse, where hazardous chemicals are stockpiled before being moved under the cover of darkness.

“It was designed to look harmless, but what was hidden there posed a deadly threat to human life and the river itself.”

The site is located approximately two kilometres from the Black Volta, a strategic distance that allows easy transportation across the river while avoiding routine detection.

Sources warned that the environmental implications could be catastrophic.

“During rainfall, runoff from these storage points flows directly into the river,” an environmental officer explained.

“This threatens aquatic life and the health of thousands of people who depend on the Black Volta for water.”

Preliminary assessments indicate that the intercepted consignment runs into well over a thousand units of suspected cyanide.

Investigators also disclosed that two tipper trucks, suspected to be linked to the operation, had earlier delivered a load and returned for additional trips, suggesting a well coordinated supply chain.

As investigations continue, the incident has ignited political controversy within the Upper West Region.

Residents have alleged that the Regional Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Abdul Nasir Saani, has made repeated attempts to influence the release of the intercepted consignment.

Community members further claim that arrests related to illegal mining in the area are often followed by interventions from politically connected figures, allegedly using security escorts to secure releases.

“Every time arrests are made, powerful phone calls follow. It makes people wonder who is really backing this trade,” a resident said.

These allegations have intensified public suspicion about possible political protection for illegal mining activities along the Black Volta corridor.

When contacted by phone, Hon. Abdul Nasir Saani firmly denied the claims.

“I have never seen cyanide in my life,” he said.

“I have no hand in illegal mining or any such activity.”

He dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically.

Security sources indicate that additional consignments are being tracked, and further arrests may follow as investigations deepen.

Residents have been assured that the case will be pursued thoroughly and without political interference, amid growing concerns over the long-term impact of illegal mining on the Black Volta, a critical water source for communities across northern Ghana and beyond.

“This river sustains lives. Allowing it to be poisoned is a crime against present and future generations.”