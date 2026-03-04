Middle East War Extends Ghana’s Gold Windfall Window as Prices Hit New Highs

Ghana’s two-to-three-year window to capitalise on elevated gold prices may have just widened, as the outbreak of direct U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran last weekend sent gold to fresh record highs this week, giving the country’s reserve accumulation strategy an unexpected near-term boost even as longer-term uncertainty deepens.

Gold closed 2025 at historically elevated levels, with the annual average reaching $3,431 per ounce and prices touching $4,449 at their December peak, driven by safe-haven demand, central bank buying, and expectations of global monetary easing. Ghana’s total exports reached $17.99 billion through August 2025, with gold accounting for 64 percent of export revenue and cementing its role as the primary pillar of the country’s external accounts.

The conflict in the Middle East has added a fresh layer of safe-haven demand on top of that already elevated base. Analysts say the destruction of Iranian oil infrastructure and the threat of Strait of Hormuz disruption are driving simultaneous demand for both gold and oil, a combination that reinforces rather than offsets Ghana’s export earnings given that higher oil raises import costs while higher gold raises export revenues.

Ghana’s gross international reserves stand at $13.8 billion, equivalent to 5.7 months of import cover, up from $8.9 billion at the end of 2024. The Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP) targets reserves equivalent to 15 months of import cover by end-2028, anchored on the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140), which has already generated over $10 billion in foreign exchange inflows in its first 10 months of operation.

Dr. Theo Acheampong, Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, said this week that major investment banks, multilateral institutions, and internal Ministry projections all indicated the gold tailwind was likely to persist for the next two to three years. He stressed that the imperative was not simply to accumulate reserves but to use the window to support the currency, stabilise the economy, and translate the gains into employment.

The warning attached to that optimism, however, remains live. Dr. Acheampong’s econometric research confirmed that Ghana’s gold reserve accumulation follows programmatic decisions rather than reactive price-driven strategies, a discipline he said was essential. His analysis found that during months when gold prices rise sharply, Ghana’s reserve additions tend to be smaller, not larger, confirming that the programme operates counter-cyclically rather than chasing price momentum.

His four-point governance framework for the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) called for systematic purchase protocols, transparent liquidity management, rule-based foreign exchange sales, and stronger institutional oversight measures he said were necessary to ensure that even a programme delivering clear macroeconomic benefits retains public legitimacy and investor confidence as Ghana works toward completing its IMF programme by August 2026.

The geopolitical variable now in play is one that neither GANRAP’s architects nor Dr. Acheampong’s original two-to-three-year timeline fully priced in. Whether Ghana’s policymakers use the extended runway to accelerate structural reforms or allow the windfall to ease pressure on the fiscal adjustments the IMF programme requires will determine whether this moment becomes a turning point or simply a delayed reckoning.