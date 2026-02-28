Middle East Skies Shut as Iran War Grounds Hundreds of Flights

The skies above the Middle East fell largely silent on Saturday, February 28, 2026, as eight countries sealed their airspace following the coordinated United States and Israeli military assault on Iran, triggering one of the most widespread aviation shutdowns in the region’s history.

At least eight states declared their airspace closed as the conflict erupted, including Iran, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. Syria also announced it had closed part of its airspace in the south along its border with Israel for 12 hours.

The cascade of closures came within hours of the first strikes, forcing airlines to make rapid decisions about hundreds of aircraft already in the air or scheduled to depart. Airlines cancelled 868 flights into Middle East countries on Saturday, according to aviation data firm Cirium. Of the 3,422 scheduled flights to the affected countries, the highest proportion of cancellations hit Israel at 37.3%, followed by Jordan at 13.3% and Qatar at 10.1%.

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, suspended all flight operations to and from Dubai, citing multiple regional airspace closures. The Qatari civil aviation authority also temporarily closed the country’s airspace, effectively halting Qatar Airways operations. Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest hub for international passengers, confirmed flights were halted indefinitely at both its terminals.

The disruption spread far beyond Gulf carriers. Germany’s Lufthansa suspended flights to and from Dubai on Saturday and Sunday, and halted its Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Oman routes through at least March 7. Air France cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut, while Wizz Air suspended flights to Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman with immediate effect through March 7. Turkish Airlines cancelled services to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan, while Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo suspended their Middle East routes entirely.

Long-haul flights were forced to divert south over Saudi Arabia or north via Central Asia, increasing flight times and complicating crew scheduling and onward connections. Passengers at Gulf transit hubs including Dubai, Doha, and Istanbul faced significant delays with no immediate timeline for a return to normal operations.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) assessed a “high risk to civil aviation” in the affected airspace, advising airlines against operating there and warning that retaliatory actions against US and Israeli assets in the region remain likely.

Airlines including Emirates and Qatar Airways said they were assisting affected passengers with rebooking, refunds, and alternative travel arrangements, and urged all travellers to check flight status before proceeding to airports.