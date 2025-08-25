Middle East, Africa Smartphone Sales Rise on 5G Push

Smartphone shipments across the Middle East and Africa grew 3% year-over-year during the second quarter of 2025, marking the region’s second consecutive quarter of expansion.

The growth was driven by increased 5G adoption, rising consumer purchasing power, and promotional activities around Eid al-Adha.

Average selling prices climbed 7% compared to the same period last year, reflecting a consumer shift toward premium devices with advanced features. The trend indicates growing demand for smartphones with AI capabilities, 5G connectivity, and enhanced camera systems despite budget constraints in many markets.

Fifth-generation network adoption reached 37% across the region during the quarter. Sub-$100 5G devices from manufacturers including TECNO, OPPO, and itel fueled this expansion, particularly in Nigeria and other key markets where affordability remains crucial for mass adoption.

Counterpoint Research data shows Chinese brands commanded a 59% market share during the period. Transsion Group led overall with 26% share, powered by strong performance from its TECNO and Infinix brands, while itel continued facing strategic challenges.

TECNO secured 17% market share through extensive distribution networks and competitive pricing in lower-to-mid segments. Infinix returned to growth with 14% year-over-year expansion, benefiting from youth-focused marketing and dual-SIM devices optimized for local preferences.

Samsung maintained the top position despite growing just 1% annually. The South Korean manufacturer reduced its active model lineup to 73 devices from 105, focusing resources on its successful A-series range. AI-focused marketing campaigns and flexible payment options supported the brand’s leadership position.

Apple achieved remarkable 28% annual growth as channel expansion and iPhone 17 anticipation drove momentum. The iPhone 16e recorded triple-digit quarterly growth, particularly in Gulf Cooperation Council markets where demand for premium devices remains strong.

Xiaomi grew 9% year-over-year while streamlining its portfolio from 95 to 75 active models. However, conservative strategy and limited fresh launches allowed competitors to capture share in mid-to-low-end segments. The brand’s average selling price fell 8% as sales concentrated in the $50-$99 range.

South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya led regional 5G smartphone adoption during the quarter. South African growth benefited from mobile operator investments and tax reforms, while Egypt saw gains from IMEI registration requirements and local production initiatives. Kenya’s mobile-first economy, supported by M-Pesa and micro-lending partnerships, drove expansion.

The budget segment under $100 expanded further year-over-year, maintaining the largest market share. Feature phone users continued migrating to smartphones, supported by increased device availability and financing models. The $200-$299 price band contracted as consumers increasingly chose higher-end alternatives.

Senior Analyst Yang Wang noted that market consolidation is underway, with smaller brands struggling while established players strengthen positions through differentiated products and expanded offline presence. Consumer demand increasingly focuses on advanced features despite many buyers waiting for festive season discounts.

The region entered 2025 with strong recovery momentum that has now stabilized into steady growth patterns. Improved economic conditions and stronger local currencies helped unlock pent-up demand, prompting manufacturers and distributors to increase device availability ahead of seasonal sales periods.