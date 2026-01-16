Microsoft Leads Global Phishing Attacks Again as Cybercriminals Target Trusted Brands

Microsoft has once again emerged as the most impersonated brand in global phishing attacks, underscoring how cybercriminals continue to exploit trusted technology platforms to steal credentials and gain access to sensitive systems, according to the latest research from Check Point Software Technologies.

According to Check Point Research (CPR), the threat intelligence unit of cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies, Microsoft accounted for 22 percent of all brand phishing attempts recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. The finding extends a multi quarter pattern in which attackers consistently target widely used enterprise and consumer platforms where compromised identities can unlock emails, cloud services, and corporate networks.

Google ranked second, appearing in 13 percent of phishing campaigns, while Amazon followed in third place with nine percent. CPR noted that Amazon’s surge was closely linked to heightened online shopping activity during Black Friday and the holiday season, when users are more likely to engage with urgent delivery and payment messages. The seasonal spike demonstrates how cybercriminals time their attacks to coincide with periods when victims are most distracted and likely to interact with brand related communications without careful scrutiny.

Apple placed fourth with eight percent, reflecting continued interest by attackers in exploiting brand loyalty and the value of linked ecosystems spanning devices, cloud storage, payment systems, and digital content purchases. Facebook, owned by Meta Platforms, returned to the global top ten after several quarters of absence, landing fifth with three percent. Its re entry signals renewed focus by attackers on social media account takeovers and identity theft, particularly through fake security alerts and account recovery notices.

PayPal, Adobe, and Booking each accounted for two percent of observed phishing attempts, while DHL and LinkedIn rounded out the top ten with one percent each. The diversity of targeted brands spanning technology, e commerce, travel, logistics, and professional networking demonstrates the breadth of phishing operations and attackers’ ability to adapt campaigns to multiple sectors and user contexts.

Omer Dembinsky, Data Research Manager at Check Point Research, stated that phishing campaigns are becoming increasingly sophisticated, leveraging polished visuals, AI generated content, and highly convincing domain lookalikes. He noted that the continued dominance of Microsoft and Google highlights the growing value of identity based access to cybercriminals, while the resurgence of platforms such as Facebook and PayPal shows how quickly attackers adapt to exploit trust and urgency.

Dembinsky emphasized that the evolution of phishing tactics means organizations can no longer rely on reactive defenses alone, stressing the importance of prevention first strategies that combine AI driven threat detection, strong authentication controls, and continuous user awareness. His comments reflect growing recognition within the cybersecurity community that traditional security approaches focused on detecting and responding to attacks after they occur prove insufficient against increasingly sophisticated phishing operations that can compromise credentials before defenses activate.

The Q4 2025 ranking reinforces a broader trend identified by CPR, with technology and consumer platforms remaining the primary drivers of phishing activity globally. As digital identities become central to work, commerce, and communication, security experts warn that safeguarding user credentials will remain one of the most critical challenges for organizations and individuals alike. The concentration of phishing attempts on technology brands reflects their central role in authentication and identity workflows, making stolen credentials particularly valuable for attackers seeking to pivot from initial compromise to broader system access.

Check Point Research identified several specific phishing campaigns during Q4 2025 that illustrate evolving attacker tactics. A Roblox themed phishing campaign observed via user browsing activity targeted the gaming platform’s substantial youth user base. The malicious site was hosted at a lookalike domain, robiox.com.af, differing from the legitimate roblox.com through subtle letter substitution designed to evade casual inspection. The landing page presented a fake Roblox game titled SKIBIDI Steal a Brainrot, complete with realistic visuals, ratings, and a prominent Play button.

The content closely mimicked one of the most popular games currently on the Roblox platform and was clearly designed to appeal to children, who represent a core segment of the platform’s user base. When users attempted to access the game, they were redirected to a second stage phishing page that replicated the official Roblox login interface. Credentials entered on the page were silently harvested while the user remained on the same screen with no visible indication of compromise, allowing attackers to steal authentication information without triggering immediate suspicion.

CPR also identified a Netflix impersonation phishing site hosted at netflix account recovery.com, which was inactive at the time of disclosure. The domain was registered in 2025, contrasting sharply with the legitimate netflix.com, which dates back to 1997. This registration timing disparity represents one of several indicators that security conscious users can employ to identify fraudulent sites, though many victims fail to check such details when responding to what appears to be urgent account related communications.

The phishing page closely mirrored Netflix’s official login and account recovery interface, prompting users to enter their email address or mobile number and password. The objective was straightforward credential harvesting for account takeover, potentially enabling resale on underground markets or further fraud including unauthorized purchases using stored payment methods. Streaming service accounts have become increasingly valuable targets as subscription costs rise and account sharing restrictions tighten, creating markets for stolen credentials.

In another campaign observed during Q4 2025, CPR detected a Facebook themed phishing page delivered via email and hosted on facebook cm.github.io. The page impersonated Facebook’s login portal and was presented entirely in Spanish, using familiar branding, layout, and authentication prompts. Users were asked to enter their email address, phone number, and password, which were subsequently harvested by attackers to enable unauthorized account access and potential downstream abuse including fraud targeting the victim’s social network contacts.

The localized nature of this campaign, with content presented in Spanish, demonstrates attackers’ increasing sophistication in tailoring phishing operations to specific linguistic and geographic markets. Generic English language phishing emails have given way to campaigns that match victims’ expected language, cultural references, and communication patterns, significantly improving success rates by reducing the obvious warning signs that alert security conscious users.

Microsoft’s continued dominance in phishing impersonation reflects its massive user base and central role in enterprise and consumer computing. As of 2025, over 1.6 billion people were using the Windows operating system, while Microsoft 365 had approximately 345 million paid subscribers and roughly 321 million active users monthly. This enormous footprint creates a target rich environment where phishing campaigns can achieve high success rates simply through statistical probability, as many recipients will legitimately use Microsoft services and may not immediately question communications purportedly from the company.

The technology sector remained the most impersonated industry category in brand phishing campaigns during Q4 2025, according to CPR’s analysis. This dominance reflects attackers’ focus on credentials that can unlock enterprise access, cloud services, and identity platforms. Technology brand phishing attacks carry particularly high stakes because compromised accounts often provide attackers with access to corporate networks, sensitive data, and additional accounts through single sign on integrations that allow Microsoft or Google credentials to authenticate across multiple services.

The pattern of Microsoft leading phishing impersonations has persisted across multiple quarters. In Q3 2025, Microsoft accounted for 40 percent of brand phishing attempts, while in Q2 2025 it represented 25 percent, and in Q1 2025 it captured 36 percent. These consistently high percentages demonstrate that Microsoft’s position as the primary phishing target reflects structural factors related to its market dominance rather than temporary circumstances, suggesting this trend will persist absent fundamental changes in the technology landscape.

Facebook’s return to the top ten rankings after several quarters of absence marks a significant shift. The social media platform had previously topped phishing impersonation rankings in some earlier periods but had declined in attacker focus during portions of 2024 and early 2025. Its resurgence in Q4 2025 suggests attackers identified renewed opportunities for social media account takeover, possibly driven by changes in platform security features, increased value of compromised accounts for spreading disinformation or scams, or simply cyclical shifts in attacker focus across different target categories.

The seasonal spike in Amazon impersonation illustrates how phishing operators align their campaigns with consumer behavior patterns. During Q4’s Black Friday and holiday shopping period, users expect to receive numerous emails regarding orders, shipping updates, payment issues, and promotional offers. This expectation creates ideal conditions for phishing attacks, as recipients are less likely to question messages that arrive during periods when such communications are normal and anticipated. Attackers exploit this heightened email volume and reduced scrutiny to slip fraudulent messages past victims’ defenses.

PayPal’s continued presence in the top ten reflects the payment platform’s role in e commerce and the direct financial access that compromised accounts provide. Unlike social media or email accounts where attackers must monetize access indirectly, PayPal credentials can enable immediate financial theft through unauthorized transfers or purchases. Similarly, Adobe’s appearance reflects widespread use of its Creative Cloud services among professionals and the value of compromising business accounts that may contain sensitive client files or intellectual property.

Booking’s inclusion highlights travel and hospitality as an emerging phishing target. Research has documented surges in fraudulent domains mimicking booking confirmation URLs, with over 700 newly registered domains identified in some quarters, representing increases by factors of 100 compared to previous periods. These campaigns often use personal details like names and email addresses scraped from data breaches or purchased from underground markets to create personalized, urgent sounding messages that convince victims they must act immediately to confirm reservations or update payment information.

DHL’s presence in the rankings demonstrates continued attacker interest in logistics and package delivery impersonation. Shipping notification scams have become increasingly sophisticated, with fraudulent tracking numbers, realistic branded emails, and carefully crafted urgency around failed delivery attempts or customs holds requiring immediate payment. The global nature of DHL’s operations and consumers’ frequent legitimate interactions with shipping companies make these campaigns particularly effective.

LinkedIn’s appearance reflects the professional networking platform’s role in job searching and career development. Phishing campaigns impersonating LinkedIn often focus on fake job opportunities, connection requests from recruiters, or premium account upgrade offers. These attacks can be particularly effective during periods of heightened job market activity, such as January when many professionals begin new job searches as part of New Year career planning. Compromised LinkedIn accounts provide attackers with professional networks, company affiliations, and contact information valuable for subsequent business email compromise attacks.

The increasing sophistication of phishing tactics documented by Check Point Research includes several concerning trends. AI generated content enables attackers to produce grammatically correct, contextually appropriate phishing emails at scale, eliminating the spelling and grammar errors that traditionally helped users identify fraudulent messages. Deepfake technology potentially allows voice or video impersonation of executives or colleagues in highly targeted spear phishing campaigns, though such advanced techniques remain relatively rare in mass phishing operations observed during Q4 2025.

Domain lookalikes have evolved beyond simple character substitutions to include internationalized domain names using Unicode characters that appear visually identical to Latin letters but register as different addresses, homograph attacks exploiting similar looking character combinations across alphabets, and typosquatting domains registered to capture users making common typing errors. These techniques make it increasingly difficult for users to verify site authenticity through visual inspection of URLs, particularly on mobile devices where full addresses may not be displayed.

The shift toward prevention focused security strategies recommended by Check Point Research reflects recognition that detection and response approaches arrive too late in many phishing scenarios. Once users have entered credentials on a fraudulent site, the compromise has occurred regardless of how quickly security teams detect and respond. Prevention strategies aim to stop phishing attempts before users encounter them through enhanced email filtering, URL analysis, sandboxing suspicious links, and blocking access to known malicious domains.

Multi factor authentication (MFA) represents a critical defense layer that can protect accounts even when passwords are compromised through phishing. However, attackers have increasingly developed techniques to bypass MFA, including session hijacking through adversary in the middle attacks, social engineering to convince victims to approve push notifications, and phishing for one time codes that users then enter on fraudulent sites. Security experts now recommend phishing resistant MFA methods such as hardware security keys or passkeys that provide cryptographic proof of authentication requests’ legitimacy.

Continuous user awareness training emerges as essential given the evolving nature of phishing threats. One time security awareness sessions prove insufficient as attackers continuously develop new techniques that users must learn to recognize. Organizations increasingly adopt ongoing training programs with simulated phishing exercises that test users’ ability to identify fraudulent messages, immediate feedback when users click suspicious links or enter credentials, and microlearning modules that reinforce security concepts through brief, frequent lessons rather than lengthy annual training sessions.

The concentration of phishing attacks on trusted brands creates particular challenges for both the impersonated companies and their users. Brands invest substantial resources building consumer trust, which attackers then exploit to lend credibility to fraudulent communications. Users who have learned to trust legitimate messages from Microsoft, Google, or Amazon face difficult judgment calls distinguishing genuine communications from sophisticated forgeries that mimic official branding, tone, and formatting.

Some organizations have implemented technical measures to help users verify message authenticity, including Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) that display verified logos in email clients, Domain based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) policies that prevent email spoofing, and in app notifications informing users that the company will never request passwords or sensitive information via email. However, adoption of these protections remains incomplete, and attackers continuously develop workarounds or simply target users through channels where protections are absent.

The Q4 2025 phishing landscape documented by Check Point Research demonstrates that despite years of security awareness efforts and technical improvements, phishing remains one of the most effective attack vectors for cybercriminals. The continued success of these campaigns reflects fundamental challenges including the massive scale of internet users who may lack sophisticated security knowledge, the human tendency to trust communications from familiar brands, urgency and stress that cause users to act without careful verification, and the low cost for attackers to launch mass phishing campaigns where even small success rates prove profitable.

As organizations increasingly depend on cloud services, remote work arrangements, and digital business processes, the stakes of phishing attacks continue rising. Single compromised credentials can enable attackers to access corporate networks, steal sensitive data, launch ransomware attacks, or pivot to additional targets within business partner networks. The 22 percent of phishing attempts targeting Microsoft in Q4 2025 reflects not just the company’s market dominance but also the extraordinary value that Microsoft credentials provide for attackers seeking to compromise enterprise environments.