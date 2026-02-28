Michy Questions Why Fit Young Men Beg When Jobs Are Available

Ghanaian entrepreneur and socialite Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, has sparked a public debate after raising concerns about a visible rise in able-bodied young men who have taken to begging on Accra’s streets despite available employment opportunities.

In a candid post shared on her social media platforms, Michy said the trend is both puzzling and troubling, particularly because the men she observed are not elderly or physically challenged but young and capable of working.

She recounted asking some of them directly why they were begging, saying they consistently pointed to unemployment. Yet, she noted, businesses in the city are actively recruiting for roles including cleaning, security, waiting, and reception work.

“Is begging now more attractive than working? Is quick daily cash more appealing than structure? Is pride stopping them from taking certain jobs?” she wrote, posing a series of pointed questions to her followers.

Michy, who has herself built multiple business ventures including Juice Bae and Majelle Farms after transitioning from entertainment into entrepreneurship, drew a distinction between genuine lack of opportunity and a lack of willingness, urging Ghanaians to address the issue with honesty rather than sentiment.

Her post has attracted significant engagement online, with many weighing in on whether the problem is rooted in economic desperation, social stigma around certain jobs, or a deeper structural failure in how Ghana’s youth are prepared for the labour market.

The debate lands at a time when Ghana’s government has prioritised youth employment programmes, including the National Youth Apprenticeship Programme, as part of efforts to reduce unemployment among young Ghanaians.