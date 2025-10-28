Michael Danso to Launch Inspiring Autobiography ‘No More Tears In The Rain’ on Nov 15

Ghanaian gospel musician and author Mr. Michael Danso will unveil his much-anticipated autobiography, ‘No More Tears in the Rain,’ on November 15, 2025, at Sunlodge Hotel in Accra, starting at 12 p.m.

The book chronicles his personal journey of resilience, identity, and emotional rebirth, offering readers a window into the strength required to overcome life’s adversities.

The memoir combines intimate personal stories with life lessons, providing inspiration for individuals navigating both personal and professional challenges. Mr. Danso describes the work as a potential “survival guide” for those confronting difficult circumstances.

“Some may see 41 as relatively young to write an autobiography, but every stage of life has stories worth telling. Sharing them ensures that our knowledge and experiences benefit posterity,” he said.

As a first-time author, Mr. Danso views the book as an opportunity to fuse his skills as a journalist and a student of literature. He welcomes feedback that will refine his craft and potentially inspire future works.

Beyond recounting his personal experiences, No More Tears in the Rain offers moral lessons and social insights. It invites readers on a journey of self-discovery, growth, and redemption, candidly addressing both struggles and triumphs.

In addition, Mr. Danso plans to leverage the book launch and subsequent media campaigns to advocate for the protection of children from all forms of violence and abuse. His advocacy aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 16.2 and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“Our collective responsibility is to protect children and uphold their rights. I hope my story encourages awareness and action in this regard,” he added.

The launch promises to be a landmark event, drawing literary enthusiasts, journalists, and social advocates to celebrate a compelling story of courage, resilience, and hope, while inspiring meaningful conversations on social responsibility and personal empowerment.