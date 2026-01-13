Michael Carrick Returns to Manchester United as Interim Head Coach

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement with former midfielder Michael Carrick to become interim head coach until the end of the season. The 44-year-old will take charge for 17 Premier League matches starting with Saturday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Carrick replaces fellow former United player Darren Fletcher, who led the team on a temporary basis following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal on January 6. Fletcher oversaw a 2-2 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor before United exited the FA Cup with a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, where former striker Danny Welbeck scored the winning goal. Fletcher will now return to his previous role managing the Under 18s.

The appointment was finalized after intensive negotiations on Monday night, with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox leading the recruitment process. Carrick impressed United officials during face-to-face interviews on Thursday with his tactical vision and plans for the remainder of the campaign. The club also held discussions with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday, but Carrick was selected as the preferred candidate.

Former England assistant manager Steve Holland will serve as Carrick’s number two, bringing extensive experience from his time with the national team under Gareth Southgate and previous spells at Chelsea. Jonathan Woodgate, who worked alongside Carrick at Middlesbrough, joins the coaching staff along with former United defender Jonny Evans and Under 21 coach Travis Binnion.

Carrick made 464 appearances for Manchester United across 12 seasons as a player, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League and multiple domestic cups. He retired in 2018 and immediately joined Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff before working under Solskjaer. When Solskjaer was dismissed in November 2021, Carrick took temporary charge for three matches, remaining unbeaten with victories over Villarreal and Arsenal plus a draw at Chelsea.

After leaving United in December 2021, Carrick became head coach of Championship side Middlesbrough in October 2022. He initially impressed by guiding them from 21st place to fourth, narrowly missing promotion through the playoffs. However, after finishing eighth and then 10th in subsequent seasons, Middlesbrough parted ways with him last summer.

United currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, 11 points behind local rivals Manchester City. With only league fixtures remaining after their cup exits, Carrick’s primary objective will be stabilizing performances and securing European qualification. The club intends to conduct a thorough search for a permanent head coach during the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports News reports that Carrick plans to implement a 4-2-3-1 formation, moving away from the three-at-the-back system employed by Amorim. The tactical shift reflects Carrick’s coaching philosophy developed during his time at Middlesbrough, where he emphasized possession-based football and attacking intent.

The appointment represents United’s shortest season since 1914-15, with just 40 matches scheduled after their elimination from both domestic cup competitions. Carrick faces an immediate test against Manchester City on Saturday before travelling to face Arsenal the following weekend.