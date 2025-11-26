MI Abaga Opens Up About Therapy and Post-Chocolate City Transformation

Nigerian rapper Jude Abaga, known professionally as MI Abaga, has revealed how therapy and deep personal reflection helped him navigate one of the most difficult periods of his life following his departure from Chocolate City.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the artist described the period as a pivotal moment that forced him to reassess both his career and personal relationships. The conversation offered rare insight into the emotional challenges faced by one of Nigerian hip hop’s most influential figures.

MI Abaga spoke candidly about the identity crisis that followed his exit from the record label he helped build. He recalled advice from his late father, explaining how uncertainty became a guiding principle: you move forward as far as you can see, and then the next steps reveal themselves. This philosophy sustained him through a period marked by professional uncertainty and personal loss.

The rapper clarified that his departure from Chocolate City stemmed from corporate restructuring rather than personal conflict, noting that a merger with Warner Music created leadership changes that led to his decision to step down. However, the transition proved more challenging than anticipated.

The difficulties extended beyond professional adjustments. MI Abaga explained that years of prioritizing his leadership responsibilities at Chocolate City meant neglecting his own artistic development. Returning to focus solely on his music career as an older artist presented unique challenges that he had not fully anticipated.

The rapper acknowledged that the transition prompted him to seek professional mental health support. He admitted the breakdown of a romantic relationship during this period forced him to confront uncomfortable truths about his own behavior and personal shortcomings. This self examination became a crucial part of his healing process.

MI Abaga reflected on how the loss of that relationship served as a mirror, revealing patterns of behavior that had undermined his personal life. He spoke about the importance of accountability in relationships, emphasizing that genuine partnerships require consistent trust and commitment rather than the stubbornness that characterized some of his earlier connections.

In a separate podcast appearance, the rapper expressed regret over his emotional immaturity in past relationships, noting he had met supportive women but had not been ready to fully appreciate or commit to them.

Despite the pain of this period, MI Abaga expressed gratitude for the lessons learned. He described the experience as humbling and good for his soul, noting it allowed him to step out of old patterns and move forward with greater self awareness. The combination of therapy and honest self reflection enabled him to rebuild his sense of identity beyond his role as a music executive.

The rapper praised Abui Obi, who took over leadership at Chocolate City, calling him perhaps the most stellar chief executive officer (CEO) in the history of Nigerian music. This acknowledgment suggested MI Abaga had made peace with his decision to step away from the label’s leadership.

The interview highlighted broader themes about mental health, masculine vulnerability, and the courage required to seek professional help during difficult transitions. MI Abaga’s openness about therapy stands in contrast to lingering stigma around mental health treatment in many communities.

His story also underscored the hidden costs of leadership in creative industries, where executives often sacrifice personal development and relationships for organizational success. The rapper’s willingness to discuss these challenges publicly may encourage others in similar positions to prioritize their own wellbeing.

MI Abaga’s journey from Chocolate City executive to independent artist has been closely watched by fans and industry observers. His recent candor about seeking therapy and confronting personal failures adds depth to the public understanding of his evolution as both an artist and individual.

The rapper continues to release music and build his career outside the structure that defined much of his professional life. His transparency about the difficult transition period offers a more complete picture of the personal growth that occurred behind the scenes during this pivotal chapter.