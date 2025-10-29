MG Auto Trading Unveils RX9 Luxury SUV

MG Auto Trading Ghana has unveiled its flagship MG RX9 SUV at its Spintex showroom, while announcing plans for local assembly in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The grand ceremony brought together dignitaries, corporate executives, customers, and media representatives to witness what the company described as the start of a new chapter in MG’s journey of luxury, power, and innovation.

Raman Malhotra, Country Head of MG Auto Trading Ghana Ltd., welcomed guests and outlined the company’s rapid growth since entering the Ghanaian market four years ago. MG is among the fastest growing and most sought after automotive brands in Ghana, he said.

“Within just four years of its introduction, we’ve witnessed tremendous demand and exponential growth in sales,” Malhotra stated.

He added that MG vehicles have become a preferred choice for corporate clients and professionals, while MG pickups have proven reliable for heavy duty and off road applications. Malhotra announced plans for local assembly of MG vehicles in Ghana, revealing that discussions with the Ministry of Trade and Industry are underway to finalize the necessary processes.

Manish Daryanani, Head of Sales and Marketing, introduced the RX9 as a bold and sophisticated seven seater SUV designed to meet the needs of both urban and off road drivers. He highlighted its 2.0T Net Blue engine delivering 234 horsepower and 350 Newton meters of torque, five drive modes, and an 80 percent high strength steel body structure for maximum safety.

Inside, the RX9 offers dual 12.3 inch digital displays, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 12 speaker BOSE audio system. Comfort features include 140 degree reclining second row seats, spacious third row legroom, and premium interior finishes. The SUV’s 21 inch dual tone alloy wheels and flush door handles add to its dynamic design, while safety systems such as Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, and a 360 degree camera enhance driver confidence.

The unveiling featured a dramatic light and music display, after which guests were treated to cocktails, live music, and test drive opportunities. The launch reinforces MG’s growing influence in Ghana’s automotive market and its commitment to technological advancement and customer satisfaction.

MG Auto Trading Ghana Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of MAC International, part of the wider Al Mansour Group based in Egypt. The company continues to provide a full range of MG vehicles, including the MG5, MG ONE, MG ZS, RX5, RX8, and T60 pickup, supported by dealerships in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale.