Mfantsipim School Secures Fourth NSMQ Championship Trophy

Mfantsipim School has successfully defended its National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title, defeating St. Augustine’s College and Opoku Ware School in a gripping finale at the University of Cape Coast. The Cape Coast powerhouse finished with 56 points to claim their fourth national trophy and second consecutive championship, cementing their status among Ghana’s elite academic institutions.

The defending champions sealed their back to back triumph in front of an electric crowd at the SGS Auditorium, with St. Augustine’s finishing second on 42 points while Opoku Ware ended third with 29 points. The victory marks a historic achievement for the school popularly known as BOTWE, which becomes one of only a handful of institutions to successfully retain the NSMQ crown.

The 2025 competition featured 174 participating schools, a record number that surpassed last year’s 157 schools and represented the largest field in NSMQ history. The expansion included 15 schools making their national championship debut, demonstrating the growing reach and relevance of Ghana’s premier academic competition. From these 174 schools, only three reached the grand finale through weeks of intense intellectual combat.

Mfantsipim entered the 2025 final as the defending champions after powering through the semifinals with a commanding performance against Ghana Secondary Technical School and Mankranso Senior High School. The Botwe boys secured their semifinal berth with 42 points, leaving GSTS and Mankranso trailing with 23 and 15 points respectively. Their dominant semifinal display signaled their readiness to defend the crown they won in 2024.

The grand finale opened with Mfantsipim starting strongly, finishing the first round with 20 points and establishing an early lead over their rivals. The two Cape Coast based schools, Mfantsipim and St. Augustine’s College, led throughout the contest from round one, with Kumasi Santasi based Opoku Ware School trailing consistently. The regional rivalry between the two Cape Coast giants added extra intensity to proceedings.

Round Three, the Problem of the Day segment, ended with Mfantsipim leading on 30 points, followed by Augusco’s 29 points and OWASS’s 19 points. The narrow margin kept supporters on edge as both Cape Coast schools demonstrated the tactical brilliance and scientific precision that earned them places in the finale. Each question could shift momentum as the schools battled through multiple rounds testing speed, accuracy, and problem solving ability.

This marked the second consecutive time St. Augustine’s bowed to Mfantsipim in the grand finale. In 2024, Mfantsipim won by just one point, finishing with 47 points against St. Augustine’s 46 points and Keta Senior High Technical School’s 32 points. The repeated rivalry between these two Cape Coast institutions has become a defining narrative of recent NSMQ championships.

Opoku Ware School entered the finale seeking their third national title and first championship since 2002. The Ashanti Regional champions had powered through earlier rounds with commanding performances, demonstrating the resurgence that made them formidable contenders. Despite their strong campaign, they couldn’t overcome the dominance of the two Cape Coast schools in the decisive contest.

St. Augustine’s College arrived at the grand finale chasing a third NSMQ title after previous victories in 2007 and 2019. Their thrilling semifinal comeback over Pope John Senior High School and Amaniampong Senior High School showcased their resilience and tactical nous. The Saints fought valiantly throughout the finale but ultimately fell short against their cross town rivals for the second year running.

Mfantsipim’s NSMQ pedigree stretches back decades. The school first lifted the national trophy in 1999, establishing themselves as a quiz powerhouse before adding titles in 2014 and 2024. Their consistent excellence has also yielded multiple runner up positions in 2000 and 2016, demonstrating sustained competitiveness across different generations of students.

The victory represents more than just another trophy for Mfantsipim. Defending a national championship requires maintaining exceptional standards while facing heightened scrutiny from rivals determined to dethrone the champions. The Botwe boys navigated this pressure successfully, combining tactical discipline with moments of individual brilliance throughout their campaign.

The 2025 NSMQ was officially launched on October 15 at the Elijah Namyela Pankah Auditorium in Accra, with preliminary contests beginning October 20 and the grand finale slated for November 6. The competition returned to Cape Coast, bringing Ghana’s longest running academic contest back to the region that birthed many of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious secondary schools.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu praised the competition during the launch ceremony, describing it as a vital national platform for nurturing scientific talent and promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education. He emphasized that countries prioritizing science and mathematics perform better in economic growth, highlighting the NSMQ’s role in developing Ghana’s future scientific workforce.

Corporate sponsors including GOIL PLC, MTN MoMo, Pepsodent, Prudential Life Insurance, JuPay, and Truster AI provided crucial support for the expanded 2025 edition. Their investment enabled the record participation numbers while maintaining the high production standards that have made NSMQ appointment viewing for millions of Ghanaians annually.

The competition was broadcast live on Joy News, Joy Prime, and Joy FM, bringing the excitement into homes across Ghana and the diaspora. Social media engagement reached unprecedented levels as alumni, students, and education enthusiasts followed every round, turning the NSMQ into a genuine national event transcending regional and institutional boundaries.

For Mfantsipim School, the 2025 victory validates their investment in science and mathematics education while inspiring current and future students. The fourth national trophy joins three others in the school’s cabinet, creating a legacy that motivates successive generations to pursue academic excellence. The back to back achievement particularly resonates as evidence of sustained quality rather than isolated brilliance.

The Botwe boys celebrated wildly as the final bell rang, with supporters waving red and white flags throughout the SGS Auditorium. Video footage from the various campuses captured the contrasting emotions, showing Mfantsipim students in euphoric celebration while their counterparts at St. Augustine’s and Opoku Ware processed disappointment.

The 2025 NSMQ once again demonstrated why it remains Ghana’s most prestigious academic competition. The contest celebrated intellectual achievement while fostering healthy rivalry between schools across all regions. It provided a platform where brilliance earned recognition regardless of resources or connections, inspiring young Ghanaians to pursue STEM fields.