Mfantsipim School NSMQ Winners Pay Courtesy Visit to MobileMoney LTD

The winners of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Mfantsipim School, have paid a courtesy visit to MobileMoney LTD to express their gratitude for the company’s support in this year’s competition.

The winners of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Mfantsipim School, have paid a courtesy visit to MobileMoney LTD to personally thank the company for its pivotal support during this year’s competition.

In the 2025 edition, MobileMoney LTD sponsored both the NSMQ Regional Championships and the Money Zone segment of the National Championship, reinforcing its commitment to education, youth development, digital financial literacy, and nurturing the next generation of fintech innovators.

Recognizing this partnership, Mfantsipim School’s champions popularly known as the Botwe Boys visited MobileMoney LTD to express their gratitude and share their aspirations for the future.

Shaibu Haruna, CEO of MobileMoney LTD, speaking during the visit expressed pride in the company’s collaboration with Primetime and the NSMQ.

He commended Primetime for consistently delivering a high-quality competition that inspires academic excellence nationwide.

“Science, mathematics, and technology are the backbone of financial technology, which is at the core of our operations,” he said. Haruna also praised Mfantsipim School for producing exceptional talent, noting that both MobileMoney LTD’s Chief Technology Officer and MTN Ghana’s Chief Information Officer are alumni of the school.

“We believe you have delivered and continue to deliver the brains that will power the next generation of technology and science leaders,” he added, urging students to embrace their achievements and take full advantage of opportunities for growth and learning.

Abdul Razak Issaka Ali, Chief Commercial Operating Officer, highlighted the NSMQ as a vital platform for advancing financial inclusion and educating young people on digital financial services. He emphasized that supporting the initiative aligns naturally with MobileMoney LTD’s commitment to youth empowerment and education.

Dzifa Romano Mensah, Head of Human Resource, applauded the students and their wider support network, stressing the importance of teachers, mentors, and peers in their journey. She encouraged the winners to view their triumph as a launchpad for future success, noting that consistent effort and excellence remain key in a rapidly evolving world.

Samuel Narte Ajor, Associate Client Service Director at Primetime, reflected on the collaboration as exciting and successful. He commended MobileMoney LTD’s sponsorship, highlighting its critical role in enabling the competition and fostering academic excellence nationwide.

Godwin Tamakloe, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, described the students as “stars” and reminded them of the importance of maintaining a positive digital footprint and protecting the legacy of their achievement.

The Botwe Boys expressed their heartfelt appreciation to MobileMoney LTD for its support, hospitality, and encouragement. They acknowledged the guidance of their teachers, mentors, and the old boys’ association, and shared their aspirations to become medical doctors, engineers, and other professionals inspired by the NSMQ experience.

Their visit highlighted the importance of partnerships between schools and businesses in developing talent, sparking innovation, and empowering Ghana’s youth to thrive both nationally and globally.