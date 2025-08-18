Mfantseman Stakeholders Tackle Telecom, Lithium and Quarry Woes

Community leaders and municipal officials in Mfantseman have mapped a path forward on pressing local challenges, from spotty phone networks to mining frustrations.

The action plan emerged during a consultative meeting organized by the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), supported by STAR-Ghana Foundation, as part of its AVID-2 project in the Central Region.

Municipal Coordinating Director Justice Amoah opened the session, urging youth groups to champion development alongside traditional leaders. “Your associations should drive progress; support your chiefs to develop your communities,” Amoah advised, stressing respect for local laws and inclusive participation.

ISODEC’s Head of Policy, Bernard Anaba, then outlined findings from community Accountability Labs, revealing residents ranked poor telecommunications connectivity as their top frustration.

In response, the Assembly committed to immediately sending an official request to the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations to address the telecom gaps. On the lithium mining moratorium, Anaba clarified the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources confirmed it wasn’t meant to paralyze livelihoods indefinitely.

The Assembly pledged to lobby Parliament to accelerate contract finalization, easing community tensions. For quarry-related damage complaints, officials will collaborate with the Environmental Protection Agency to engage operators and reduce impacts on nearby buildings.

Municipal Planning Officer Mary Nana Adjoa Mensah confirmed ISODEC’s findings align with the Assembly’s own needs assessment. “We’ll review your report and integrate actionable items into our Medium-Term Development Plan,” she stated.

Closing the meeting, Municipal Chief Executive Eric Stanley Acquah commended ISODEC’s community-driven approach, reaffirming the Assembly’s partnership. Attendees, including youth representatives, contributed local insights during a lively Q&A, shaping next steps for grassroots-led progress.