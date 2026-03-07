Mfantseman MCE Urges Citizens To Build On Ancestors’ Legacy

The Municipal Chief Executive of Mfantseman, Eric Stanley Acquah, has called on Ghanaians to build upon the legacies of their ancestors to secure a better future for the nation. He made this appeal while addressing chiefs, security officers, teachers, workers, students, and pupils at the 69th Independence Anniversary celebration in Saltpond, held under the theme “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope.” Mr. Acquah delivered the message on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama.

In his speech, the MCE paid tribute to the heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives for Ghana’s independence. He urged the gathering to reflect on their contributions to the nation’s progress and emphasized that the people of Mfantseman must continue adding to the foundations laid by their ancestors. He highlighted President Mahama’s efforts in health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and sanitation, describing them as deliberate and strategic investments to improve the country. He singled out the government’s “No Fee Stress” initiative for first-year students in public tertiary institutions, noting that GH¢152,698 has already been invested in the program.

Mr. Acquah revealed that the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly, under the Local Government Act 2016 (Act 936), has supported over forty students in tertiary institutions with fees. He expressed optimism that such initiatives would strengthen the municipality’s human resource base. He also cited ongoing educational infrastructure projects, including a six-unit classroom block at Saltpond Lower Town, a three-unit block at Abankrom/Towoboase, and the completion of another at Biriwa. Additionally, the Assembly has provided 350 mono desks, 250 dual desks, and 30 hexagonal tables and chairs to basic schools.

On health, the MCE announced the construction of CHPS compounds with nurses’ quarters at Amisakrom and Baifikrom, which he believes will ease access to quality healthcare. He further disclosed that sanitation remains a challenge but noted that the Assembly has reintroduced the National Sanitation Week cleanup exercise, held monthly in towns such as Anomabu, Makessim, Saltpond, and Kormantse. Eleven mechanized boreholes are also being built in communities including Eshiro, Dwendama, Waakrom, and Duadze. He hinted that plans are advanced for the government’s much-anticipated 24-Hour Economy to begin at the Makessim Market.

The Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Dr. Prince Ebenezer Arhin, joined the MCE at the parade and marched alongside pupils of his former school, Kuntu Methodist Basic. He explained that his gesture was meant to dispel misconceptions about children marching under the sun and to demonstrate leadership by example. Dr. Arhin pledged to fulfill his promises to constituents and urged citizens to support government development initiatives. He also advised students to take their studies seriously and avoid practices that could jeopardize their future.

The chief of Kuntu, Nana Kwesi Brebo III, expressed delight at the colorful parade but lamented Saltpond’s lack of development despite its historic contributions. He recalled that both the CPP and NPP were founded in Saltpond and noted that the palm tree planted by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in the 1940s still stands as a symbol of independence. He regretted that despite Saltpond’s oil production, the town has not received its fair share of national development. Nana Brebo III appealed to President Mahama and future leaders to give Saltpond the support it deserves.

The celebration concluded with trophies awarded to schools that excelled during the march-past parade, marking yet another memorable Independence Day in Saltpond.