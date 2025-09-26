Mexican Teen Dies Following Alleged Unauthorized Cosmetic Surgery

A 14-year-old girl died in Durango, Mexico on September 20, 2025, following complications from what authorities are investigating as unauthorized cosmetic surgery performed without her father’s knowledge or consent.

Paloma Nicole Arellano Escobedo allegedly underwent breast augmentation surgery that her father Carlos Arellano claims was performed without his awareness. The official cause of death listed on her certificate was cerebral edema resulting from a respiratory illness, though her father has publicly disputed this explanation.

According to local reports, the teenager was hospitalized in serious condition following the procedure, suffering from brain swelling and cardiac complications that required an induced coma and intubation. She remained in critical condition for approximately one week before her death.

The case has drawn significant attention from Mexican authorities. The incident has sparked national and international attention, including response from President Claudia Sheinbaum. Durango Attorney General Yadira de la Garza Fragoso announced investigations into potential negligent homicide and medical malpractice.

“We are investigating a probable lack of care on the part of the mother for placing a minor who was under her care and custody in risky situations,” the attorney general stated, according to reports.

The surgeon involved, identified only as a 45-year-old practitioner known as “Víctor N,” has had his medical license suspended pending the investigation. Authorities are examining potential charges of negligent homicide and medical-professional liability.

Carlos Arellano discovered the surgery had taken place only during his final goodbye to his daughter. Family members at the funeral reportedly noticed physical changes, leading to the discovery of surgical implants and scarring. He immediately requested an autopsy and filed formal complaints with prosecutors.

The father has accused his ex-wife and her current partner, the surgeon, of deliberately concealing the procedure and providing false information about the cause of death.

While Mexico does not establish specific age limits for cosmetic surgery, medical standards typically require consent from both parents for procedures involving minors under 18 years of age.

This case highlights broader concerns about cosmetic surgery regulations for minors and parental consent requirements. The father has since launched a public awareness campaign emphasizing child safety and appropriate medical oversight.

“We cannot continue to normalize the sexualization of girls or allow the ambition of some adults to put their lives at risk,” Arellano posted on social media, calling for justice in the case.

The investigation continues as authorities await final autopsy results, which could take up to 10 days. Depending on these findings, additional criminal charges may be filed against those involved in the unauthorized procedure.

The tragedy has reignited discussions about medical ethics, parental rights, and the protection of minors in elective cosmetic procedures across Mexico and internationally.