Meulensteen Doubts Premier League Return for Amorim

Former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen believes Ruben Amorim is unlikely to attract immediate interest from Premier League clubs following his dismissal by the Red Devils, suggesting a return to Portugal would be a more natural fit for the Portuguese coach.

Speaking to Casinostugan, Meulensteen cast doubt on whether English clubs would rush to hire Amorim given his disappointing record during his 14 month tenure at Old Trafford. The 40 year old manager was sacked on January 6, 2026, after presiding over United’s worst start to a season in decades, with the club sitting sixth in the Premier League table despite significant financial backing.

“It depends what he’s looking for. I doubt there would be teams in the Premier League quick to jump at the opportunity to bring him in because of his record in the Premier League,” Meulensteen explained. The Dutchman, who served under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson from 2007 to 2013, suggested Portuguese clubs would view Amorim more favorably. “Back in Portugal? Yes. I think there’s obviously clubs that would look at him because he’s won the league there and he’s better suited to it.”

Amorim’s statistics at United make for grim reading. He won just 24 of his 63 matches in charge across all competitions, a win rate of 38.1 percent, the worst of any permanent United manager since Ferguson’s retirement aside from interim boss Ralf Rangnick. In the Premier League specifically, United won fewer than a third of their matches under Amorim, claiming 15 victories from 47 games compared to 19 defeats, with his average of 1.23 points per game marking the worst record of any United manager in the Premier League era.

The Portuguese coach’s inflexibility regarding his preferred 3-4-3 system proved a major stumbling block. Sky Sports News reported that Amorim’s emotional and inconsistent behavior, combined with his refusal to adapt his tactical approach, led to a breakdown in confidence among the United hierarchy. Tensions reached breaking point following a tense meeting with director of football Jason Wilcox on Friday, January 3, where discussions about the team’s tactical approach became fraught.

Following a 1-1 draw with Leeds United on January 5, Amorim publicly demanded to be treated as “manager, not the coach” and pointedly urged Wilcox to “do his job,” comments that preceded his dismissal by less than 24 hours. Club sources insisted the decision reflected poor on-field performances rather than internal power struggles, though disagreements over January transfer window strategy contributed to the deteriorating relationship.

Amorim’s tenure included a disastrous 2024-25 campaign that saw United finish 15th in the Premier League with their fewest points in a top flight season for over half a century, and a Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Despite approximately £250 million spent on new signings since his arrival, including Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, sustained improvement never materialized.

Before joining United in November 2024, Amorim built a stellar reputation at Sporting CP, where he won two Portuguese league titles in three years and maintained a 77 percent win rate. However, Meulensteen had previously warned that United made the same mistake appointing Amorim as they did with Erik ten Hag, suggesting both managers lacked experience in English football and arrived with tactical systems incompatible with the squad they inherited.

Michael Carrick has taken interim charge of United until the end of the season, with the club expected to conduct a thorough search for a permanent successor over the coming months. Meulensteen has suggested Carlo Ancelotti, currently managing Brazil, would be an ideal candidate, citing the Italian’s proven ability to handle elite clubs and restore a winning culture.

For Amorim, the path forward remains uncertain. While his achievements in Portugal suggest he possesses significant coaching ability, his failure to adapt to the demands of English football and the unique pressures of Manchester United will likely shape how his next career move is perceived across European football.