Metro Mass Transport to deploy new fleet at Accra 2026

Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL), will deploy their latest fleet of buses to the 24th African Senior Athletics Championship scheduled to open in Accra on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Mr. Kale Cezario, Managing Director of MMTL has assured the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), that “in demonstration of our commitment to excellence, we will deploy our new fleet of buses to facilitate transportation operations throughout the event period.”

The new fleet is expected to be used for the first time for the championship which Ghana is hosting for the first time in four decades.

The buses are expected to be deployed for the transportation needs of the teams, athletes, backroom and technical personnel expected for the championship dubbed, Accra 2026.

Mr Cezario said the “Management of MMTL is confident that, this collaboration will not only ensure seamless transportation for participants but also contribute significantly to delivering a memorable championship.”

He assured that, “as a company committed to national development, we are pleased to provide safe and reliable transportation services for all participants expected for the championship.”

About 2,000 athletes and officials are expected to arrive in Ghana from May 8, for the championship expected to bring together the continent’s finest track and field athletes.

The competition is expected to open at the Legon Stadium on Monday, May 11 with an opening ceremony with the events starting the next day at the same venue.

In all, there will be 44 disciplines on display for the five-day festival with both men and participating in 22 events each.