Metro Mass Transit Plans Major Fleet Expansion to Restore Financial Health

Metro Mass Transit is pursuing an ambitious overhaul aimed at returning Ghana’s state-owned bus service to profitability after years of mounting losses and operational decline.

The company’s current debt stands at GH¢123 million as of August 2025, down from GH¢130 million in the first quarter of this year, according to Managing Director Cezario Kale. He disclosed these figures during a working visit to MMT by Deputy Transport Minister Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who assumed her position in August following parliamentary approval.

MMT’s challenges are starkly illustrated by its shrinking fleet. When the company launched in 2004, it operated more than 1,000 buses across 350 routes nationwide. Today, only about 115 buses remain operational, servicing just 88 routes. This dramatic reduction has severely constrained the company’s ability to meet demand and generate sufficient revenue to cover operational costs.

Despite these difficulties, management is embarking on what Kale described as a retooling agenda that envisions acquiring approximately 2,000 buses. The acquisitions would be financed through credit arrangements with repayment periods ranging from three to 10 years and requiring no upfront down payment.

The planned fleet expansion represents a substantial commitment for a company still working to reduce existing debt. However, management argues that without significantly more buses on the road, MMT cannot generate the revenue necessary to achieve financial sustainability.

Beyond simply adding vehicles, MMT plans to introduce three new service divisions: an express service, a cargo division, and a hiring service, all featuring air-conditioned buses. These innovations aim to improve travel times, enhance passenger comfort, reduce crowding, and ensure greater reliability and accessibility across the network.

Management believes these strategic improvements will boost revenue inflows substantially, helping the company move toward profitability. The company also intends to continue monitoring market trends and adapting its services to better match commuter preferences.

Recent financial data suggests some progress is being made. MMT’s monthly revenue has increased to between GH¢13 million and GH¢14 million, up from a previous average of GH¢8.7 million, despite operating with far fewer buses than in previous years. This revenue growth indicates that demand for affordable public transport remains strong across Ghana.

Deputy Minister Affo-Toffey emphasized during her visit that the government has identified MMT as a key component of its 24-Hour Economy Policy agenda. She noted that the company has made invaluable contributions by transporting countless passengers at affordable fares and often providing free rides to students and elderly citizens, enhancing the socio-economic well-being of many Ghanaians.

The deputy minister stressed the urgent need for fleet expansion to sustain intra-city, inter-city, and rural-urban operations. She said the visit provided an opportunity to engage with management about existing challenges and explore sustainable strategies for strengthening the institution.

Affo-Toffey assured MMT management that the Transport Ministry would provide necessary support, whether through bus acquisition assistance or other essential resources. She expressed confidence that Metro Mass Transit would regain its reputation as a reliable pillar of Ghana’s national transport system.

The company’s turnaround efforts face considerable headwinds. State-owned transport enterprises across Africa have historically struggled with profitability, often hampered by aging fleets, inadequate maintenance, competition from private operators, and inconsistent government subsidies.

For MMT to succeed, it will need to demonstrate that its new service innovations can attract sufficient ridership to justify the substantial investment in new buses. The company must also maintain these vehicles properly to avoid repeating the fleet deterioration that brought it to its current predicament.

Additionally, MMT’s success may depend partly on government policies that either support public transport through subsidies or create competitive advantages for state-owned operators. The extent of government financial backing for the planned bus acquisitions remains unclear, though the credit-based financing arrangements suggest external lenders are willing to bet on the company’s revival.

As MMT moves forward with its ambitious plans, the coming years will reveal whether management’s strategy can transform a struggling state enterprise into a financially viable operation capable of meeting Ghana’s public transport needs while generating sustainable returns.