Metro Mass to receive 100 new buses in March; 300 planned for 2026

The Government has announced a major boost to the nation’s public transport system, with the first fleet of 100 new buses set to arrive in March 2026.

​The Deputy Minister of Transport and MP for Jomoro, Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has revealed that this is part of a broader commitment to add over 300 buses to the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) fleet within the year.

​Speaking to 1960news.com, the Deputy Minister emphasized that the government is working tirelessly to address the transportation deficit in the country.

​”We have been to Egypt, India, and Dubai to procure buses to augment MMT operations,” she stated.

“The arrival of these first 100 mini-buses in March proves that we are not sitting idle or unconcerned about the struggles the masses face regarding transport.”

​The initiative is strategically timed to modernize public transit and reduce heavy reliance on “trotro” services ahead of the busy Easter festive season.

​The new 29-seater buses are not just standard transit vehicles; the minister describes them as “smartphones on wheels” due to their advanced technological integration.

She explained that the buses are designed to improve passenger experience and operational oversight with key features like onboard phone charging ports for passengers, a “Tap n’ Go” automated ticketing system for contactless transactions and

​Real-Time Tracking Passenger Information Systems (RTPI) allowing commuters to track arrival times and reduce waiting periods.

It also has ​Fleet Telematics Advanced monitoring systems to track routes and analyze driver behavior in real-time.

Miss ​Affo-Toffey outlined a strict maintenance routine to avoid the trend of new buses falling into disrepair.

She indicated that manufacturers and investors will be directly involved in the maintenance of the fleet for the first 12 months.

MMT workshop offices across the country are also going to be equipped with spare parts to ensure rapid repairs.

Likewise, local MMT engineers will undergo intensive training during the 12-month grace period to take over full technical management of the fleet.

​The Deputy Minister also reported successful engagements with the private sector, noting that additional private-led bus arrivals are expected between March and April.

She noted that these efforts are aimed at creating a “sustainable and appealing alternative to private car ownership.”

The Jomoro lawmaker appealed for public patience, urging citizens to remain calm and support the administration’s “Resetting Agenda” for the transport sector.