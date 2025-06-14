Methodist Church Leader Praises Choristers’ Vital Role in Worship

Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Immediate Past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, has emphasized the indispensable role of choirs in Christian worship, particularly within the Methodist tradition.

Speaking at the 4th Biennial Conference of the Airport East Circuit of the Ghana Association of Methodist Church Choirs (GHAMSECC), he described choristers as “frontliners in the armour of praise,” essential to effective gospel ministry.

Held at Immanuel Methodist Society in Regimanuel Gray Estate, the event marked the induction of new GHAMSECC executives. Boafo highlighted Methodism’s historical roots in hymnody, noting that choirs remain a cornerstone of worship both inside and outside the church. He commended choristers for dedicating their talents and time to serving God and humanity.

Very Rev. Helena Opoku-Sarkodie, Superintendent Minister of the Airport East Circuit, urged the newly inducted leaders to build on their predecessors’ work in advancing the church’s mission. Rev. Fiifi Afenfi-Donkor, the service liturgist, also offered prayers for resolution to the ongoing nurses’ strike, calling for wisdom in government and union negotiations.

The new executive team, led by Chairperson Barbara Arthur, includes Dr. Ewura Adjoa Nunoo as Vice Chair, Samuel Nketsia as Music Director, and other key officers tasked with sustaining the circuit’s choral ministry.

Methodist choirs have long been integral to Ghana’s Christian worship, blending traditional hymnody with local musical expressions. Their influence extends beyond liturgy, fostering communal spirituality and evangelism.