Meta Loses Messenger Case But Wins On Marketplace

Meta has lost its challenge against the European Union’s gatekeeper designation of Messenger, though a top EU court annulled the same label for its Marketplace service on Wednesday.

The General Court, the European Union’s second highest court, upheld the European Commission’s view that Messenger is a significant gateway for businesses to reach users, keeping it under the strict obligations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The court said Messenger was “distinct from the Facebook social network,” noting that it runs through standalone applications and carries tools specific to the service.

The same ruling struck down the designation of Marketplace, with judges finding that the Commission had not adequately explained its reasoning and had left neither Meta nor the courts able to review the basis for the classification.

That outcome carries limited practical effect. The Commission had already removed Marketplace from the gatekeeper list in April 2025 after the service fell below the required user threshold.

Meta welcomed the Marketplace judgment, saying the service should never have been designated, and added that it was reviewing the Messenger finding and weighing its options.

The case forms part of enforcement of the Digital Markets Act, which became applicable in 2023 and sets obligations for designated gatekeepers, including greater interoperability, data transparency and limits on self preferencing that could disadvantage rivals.

Alongside Meta, the European Union has designated Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Booking, ByteDance and Microsoft as gatekeepers. Meta can still appeal Wednesday’s judgment to the Court of Justice of the European Union, the bloc’s highest court, on points of law.