Meta Launches Protection Tool for Facebook Creators

Meta has introduced a mobile content protection tool designed to help Facebook creators safeguard their original reels from unauthorized copying and reposting. The feature automatically detects when a creator’s reel has been reposted elsewhere on Facebook or Instagram and alerts the creator.

Once notified, creators can choose to block the unauthorized reel’s visibility across both platforms, track its performance, or add attribution links. They may also release their claim entirely if they prefer the reel to remain accessible on Meta’s platforms.

According to Meta, the new system is part of a broader effort to support original creators and reduce the impact of copycats. The company noted that in July it removed around 10 million profiles that were impersonating large content creators and had taken action against 500,000 accounts involved in spam or fake engagement.

The tool also protects original content posted to Instagram, though creators must post their reels to Facebook or use the “Share to Facebook” cross-posting feature to activate tracking. This requirement could encourage creators to publish more content directly on Facebook.

Access to the new content protection tool is being rolled out to creators enrolled in Facebook’s Content Monetization program who meet enhanced integrity and originality standards, as well as creators using Rights Manager. Eligible users will receive notifications in their Feed, Professional Dashboard, or profile, and can also check their dashboard under “Content Protection” or apply through Facebook’s website.

Powered by the same matching technology used in Rights Manager, the tool surfaces potential matches with details such as percentage similarity, views, follower count, and monetization status. Meta says creators have full control over how matches are flagged. For example, they can add approved accounts to an “allow list,” preventing authorized reuses from being incorrectly reported.

Creators can also choose to release claims on a case by case basis or track the performance of reposted reels by adding attribution links. These links apply an “original by” label that directs viewers back to the creator’s page or profile, and Meta is currently testing a feature that would link directly to the original reel itself.

If a creator blocks an unauthorized reel, its distribution is limited but the posting account is not penalized. Meta says this approach is intended to prevent misuse of the system. Creators who submit false claims may face account restrictions or lose access to the tool. Facebook notes that tracking is the default setting.

Creators can dispute attempts by others to claim their work by filing a copyright takedown request through Meta’s intellectual property (IP) reporting channel. They can also report missed matches via the “Can’t find a specific match?” option.

The content protection tool is currently available only on mobile, though Meta says tests are underway to integrate it into the Professional Dashboard on desktop.