Meta and YouTube Face Landmark Youth Addiction Trial in California

Meta Platforms and YouTube opened arguments on Monday, February 9, in a landmark trial over allegations their platforms are fueling a youth mental health crisis through deliberately addictive design features. The case in Los Angeles Superior Court represents the first time social media companies must defend themselves before a jury over alleged harm to children, with the outcome potentially influencing more than 1,500 similar lawsuits nationwide.

The plaintiff is a 20 year old woman from California, identified as KGM, who claims she became addicted to the companies’ platforms at a young age because of attention grabbing design features. She alleges the apps fueled her depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts, and is seeking to hold the companies liable. Opening statements began Monday after jury selection concluded last week.

KGM’s lawsuit is the first of several cases expected to go to trial this year that center on what the plaintiffs call social media addiction among children. Her attorney Matthew Bergman, founding attorney of the Social Media Victims Law Center, said the trial marks the first time tech giants must defend themselves in court over alleged harm caused by their products.

TikTok and Snap, which were originally named defendants in the lawsuit, settled with KGM for undisclosed sums ahead of the trial. TikTok reached a settlement agreement in principle on January 27, one day before jury selection was scheduled to begin, according to Joseph VanZandt, co-lead counsel for the plaintiff. Snap settled on January 20, according to company statements. Both companies remain defendants in other personal injury cases.

A central issue in the case is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a federal law that largely exempts platforms such as Instagram and YouTube from legal liability for material their users post. The tech companies have argued the law shields them in KGM’s case. A verdict against the social media companies would put a crack in that defense, which has protected them from lawsuits for decades.

KGM’s lawsuit alleges that social media addiction and mental illness she suffered were caused by deliberate design choices made by companies that sought to make their platforms more addictive to children to boost profits. The complaint states that borrowing heavily from behavioral and neurobiological techniques used by slot machines and exploited by the cigarette industry, defendants deliberately embedded in their products an array of design features aimed at maximizing youth engagement to drive advertising revenue.

This argument, if successful, could sidestep the companies’ First Amendment shield and Section 230 protections. Bergman told reporters the issue is likely to reach the United States Supreme Court, whether through KGM’s case or another. He described the legal landscape as writing on a tabula rasa, or blank slate.

Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg is expected to take the witness stand during the trial, which is expected to last six to eight weeks. Meta’s lawyers indicated ahead of the trial they will argue that a difficult family life, not social media, was responsible for KGM’s mental health challenges. Meta has hired Covington and Burling attorneys who previously represented McKesson in sprawling litigation related to the opioid epidemic, according to public biographies of the attorneys.

According to the complaint, KGM began using YouTube at age 6 and Instagram at age 9, despite her mother’s attempts to use third party software to block access to the platforms. The lawsuit states that defendants design their products in a manner that enables children to evade parental consent. KGM developed a compulsion to engage with those products nonstop as a result of their addictive design and constant notifications, according to court filings.

The lawsuit claims that features such as endlessly scrolling feeds, frequent notifications and body altering filters caused KGM’s mental health challenges. The complaint alleges that recommendation features on Snapchat and Instagram facilitated and created connections between minor plaintiff KGM and complete strangers, including predatory adults and others she did not know in real life. Instagram and TikTok also allegedly targeted KGM with depressive and harmful social comparison and body image content.

On Instagram, KGM alleges she was bullied and subjected to sextortion, a scam where a bad actor threatens to share explicit photos of a person unless they send money or more photos. According to the complaint, it took two weeks and KGM’s friends and family spamming and asking other Instagram users to report the persons targeting her for Meta to address the problem.

KGM’s mother, Karen Glenn, is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit. She divorced KGM’s abusive father when KGM was three years old and raised three children mainly as a single mother, according to statements made during jury selection. The lawsuit claims defendants’ knowing and deliberate product design, marketing, distribution, programming and operational decisions caused serious emotional and mental harms to KGM and her family.

A Meta spokesperson told CNN the company strongly disagrees with the allegations and is confident the evidence will show Meta’s longstanding commitment to supporting young people. The spokesperson said Meta has built services and policies to provide young people with age appropriate experiences and parents with robust controls. Meta stated in a blog post that blaming teen mental health struggles on social media platforms oversimplifies a serious issue.

YouTube will argue that the company’s platforms are fundamentally different from social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, and should not be lumped together in court, according to statements made by a YouTube executive ahead of the trial. YouTube spokesperson José Castañeda told CNN the lawsuit’s claims are simply not true and that providing young people with a safer, healthier experience has always been core to YouTube’s work.

The tech companies have long denied that their platforms harm young users. In recent years, they have rolled out safety features such as parental control tools, take a break reminders, time limits at night and content restrictions. Meta has sponsored parent workshops about teen online safety at dozens of high schools across the United States since at least 2018. The company hosted one of those workshops, dubbed Screen Smart, in 2024 in Los Angeles, alongside National PTA President Yvonne Johnson and Meta safety chief Antigone Davis.

TikTok also sponsored similar gatherings led by 100 local and regional PTAs, calling it Create with Kindness, according to the company’s website. The program included tutorials on TikTok’s features for parents, including the option to limit screen time at night, according to the curriculum. YouTube’s parent company Google in recent years has turned to Girl Scouts to promote online safety initiatives. Girls can earn a patch, which features Google’s logo, to affix to their uniform after completing lessons about strong passwords, being kind online and digital privacy.

TikTok’s legal counsel previously represented Activision Blizzard and Microsoft in a dispute about videogame design and addiction, according to court records. The companies’ use of lawyers experienced in high profile addiction litigation has drawn criticism from advocacy groups.

Julie Scelfo, founder of Mothers Against Media Addiction, a group that supports smartphone bans in schools, said the companies are using every lever of influence that you can imagine. She added that it can be very confusing for parents who to trust.

Sacha Haworth, executive director of the nonprofit Tech Oversight Project, said the KGM case is only the first case and there are hundreds of parents and school districts in the social media addiction trials that start this week. Haworth noted that sadly, new families every day are speaking out and bringing Big Tech to court for its deliberately harmful products.

The outcome of KGM’s lawsuit could help guide how around 1,500 similar lawsuits against social media companies are resolved. She and two other plaintiffs have been selected for bellwether trials, essentially test cases for both sides to see how their arguments play out before a jury and what damages, if any, may be awarded, according to Clay Calvert, a nonresident senior fellow of technology policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

The tech companies argue that there is no clinical diagnosis of addiction to social media and that no direct link between using social media and mental health problems has been proven. They also cite the First Amendment, saying that just as people’s speech is protected from government censorship, the decisions social media companies make about content are also a type of protected speech. The United States Supreme Court has not yet ruled on whether algorithmic recommendations qualify as protected speech.

Meta also faces a separate trial beginning Monday in New Mexico over allegations that its social media platforms have failed to protect young users from sexual exploitation. Attorney General Raúl Torrez sued Meta in late 2023 following an undercover online investigation. Prosecutors said internal documents show Meta employees estimate that about 100,000 children every day are subjected to sexual harassment on the company’s platforms. Meta denies the civil charges while accusing Torrez of cherry picking select documents and making sensationalist arguments.

TikTok faces similar lawsuits in more than a dozen states. In Europe, families in Italy and France have filed class action lawsuits against Meta and TikTok for allegedly harming their children. The Italian case is scheduled to have its first hearing on February 12, according to law firm Ambrosio e Commodo, which is representing the families.

Additionally, school districts in California have sued social media platforms over harms to children, and over 40 United States states have filed suits against Meta. Losses in these cases could put the tech companies on the hook for billions of dollars in damages and force them to change their platforms.

Bergman told reporters last week that KGM is going to be able to explain in a very real sense what social media did to her over the course of her life and how, in so many ways, it robbed her of her childhood and her adolescence. He described her as very typical of so many children in the United States who have sustained harms and had their lives altered by the deliberate design decisions of the social media companies.

The trial takes place as debate intensifies about children’s screen time and social media use. Multiple countries and jurisdictions have implemented or are considering regulations requiring age verification, parental consent, or outright bans on social media for children under certain ages. The United States Congress has debated but not yet passed comprehensive legislation regulating children’s access to social media platforms.