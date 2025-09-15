MEST Africa, CENDLOS, and Mastercard Foundation Host 3rd EdTech Stakeholder Forum to Advance Ghana’s National EdTech Strategy

Ghana’s education stakeholders convened at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) for the 3rd National EdTech Stakeholder Forum, hosted by the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST Africa) and the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning (CITL).

Building on the achievements of the previous two forums organized under the EdTech Mondays platform dialogues, the 2025 edition aligned discussions with Ghana’s National EdTech Strategy.

CENDLOS, as the key government body overseeing EdTech coordination and ICT integration in education, is leading initiatives to enhance teaching, learning, and workforce preparedness through innovative technology-led solutions.

The forum addressed barriers to quality education access, particularly in underserved areas, by promoting student-centered approaches, teacher empowerment, and transitioning Ghana from Artificial Intelligence (AI) consumers to creators.

Keynote Address: Technology as a Necessity

In his keynote, Hon. Dr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Minister for Education, emphasized that educational technology is no longer optional but essential. “It is central to how we prepare our young people not just to survive, but to thrive, in a fast-changing world,” he said.

Driving EdTech Conversations

“This event is a key part of the EdTech Mondays platform, which raises awareness and facilitates discussions on harnessing technology to improve education across Africa. It offers another opportunity to strengthen our collective readiness for the future of work. Together with Mastercard Foundation and CENDLOS, we are ensuring EdTech becomes central to national development,” said Femi Adewumi, Programs Director, MEST Africa.

Proposed Action Points by Stakeholders

EdTech stakeholders, including policymakers, entrepreneurs, educators, and development partners, proposed several key actions:

Strategic alignment and collaboration across all sectors to unify and harmonize existing EdTech policies.

Creating a unified EdTech framework validated by all key stakeholders.

Expanding access nationwide with an inclusive strategy addressing disability, gender, and location, while prioritizing local EdTech solutions.

“The EdTech Stakeholder Forum demonstrates the power of collective action in shaping Ghana’s educational future. By bringing together government, innovators, educators, and partners, we are building a strong foundation for the National EdTech Strategy. This platform is not just about dialogue—it is about driving real solutions that leverage technology, digital learning, and AI to expand access, empower teachers, and equip our youth with the skills to thrive in the future world of work,” said Dr. Diyawu Mumin, Executive Director of CENDLOS.

Forum Highlights

The forum featured roundtable discussions and partner addresses, offering stakeholders a platform to share experiences and contribute ideas for the future of EdTech in Ghana.

The Mastercard Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to working with Ghanaian stakeholders to enhance learning outcomes for all. The event concluded with networking and collaboration sessions to sustain momentum for the National EdTech Strategy.

“Over the last five years, we have supported the strengthening of the African EdTech ecosystem to enable young people to gain skills for dignified and fulfilling work. In Ghana, our Young Africa Works strategy seeks to enable three million young Ghanaians (70 percent women) to access meaningful employment by 2030. A solid educational foundation is critical for this, which is why the EdTech Mondays platform and forums like this are so important,” said Rica Rwigamba, Ghana Country Director, Mastercard Foundation.

About the Hosts

MEST Africa

Established in 2008, the Meltwater Foundation, the non-profit arm of the global media intelligence company Meltwater, aims to create job opportunities and drive economic growth in Africa through software entrepreneurship. MEST Africa offers a one-year specialized tech entrepreneurial program for top talent from over 22 countries and invests in early- to growth-stage startups. For more information, visit www.meltwater.org.

CENDLOS

The Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling is the Ministry of Education’s agency responsible for driving open, distance, and technology-enabled learning in Ghana. As the national EdTech focal body, CENDLOS promotes accessible, inclusive, and future-ready education for all learners. For more information, visit www.cendlos.gov.gh.

Mastercard Foundation

A Canadian charity established in 2006, the Mastercard Foundation works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion, enabling African youth and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified work. For more information, visit www.mastercardfdn.org.

Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning (CITL)

CITL promotes the innovative use of technology to improve access to quality education, particularly for underserved communities. It partners with innovation hubs, EdTech entrepreneurs, policymakers, educators, and learners to support the integration and scale-up of promising EdTech solutions. For more information, visit https://mastercardfdn.org/all/centr.