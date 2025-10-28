Messi Eyes 2026 World Cup Defense Despite Age Concerns

Lionel Messi has revealed his ambition to represent Argentina at next year’s World Cup, though the Inter Miami superstar says his participation hinges on whether his aging body can still compete at football’s highest level.

The 38-year-old striker told NBC News’ Tom Llamas in an interview broadcast on Monday that he will assess his physical condition during preseason before making a final decision about joining Argentina’s quest to defend their 2022 World Cup title. The tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Messi, who turns 39 next June, expressed his desire to participate, saying it’s something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup. But unlike past tournaments where his presence was certain, this time the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is taking a cautious, day-to-day approach to evaluating his fitness.

The Argentine legend emphasized he wants to ensure he can genuinely contribute rather than simply being present for symbolic reasons. He said he’ll see if he can really be 100%, if he can be useful to the group and the national team, and then make a decision when Inter Miami’s preseason begins next year.

International success eluded Messi until the 2022 World Cup, when Argentina defeated France on penalties to win the final, finally capturing the trophy that had defined his career aspirations. That victory in Qatar represented Argentina’s first World Cup triumph since Diego Maradona led the team to glory in 1986.

Messi described defending the championship on the field again as spectacular, noting it’s always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions. The NBC interview was conducted at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on October 20, shortly after Messi extended his contract with Inter Miami through 2028.

The timing of that contract extension, which commits him to the Florida club until age 41, raised questions about his international future. But Messi made clear that his decision to remain with Inter Miami doesn’t preclude representing Argentina if his body cooperates. He’s been playing professionally since 2004, meaning next year’s World Cup would occur in his 22nd year as a professional footballer.

Messi has appeared in 195 matches for Argentina since 2005, scoring 114 goals, making him one of the most prolific international players in history. However, he acknowledged that age brings inevitable physical limitations that affect even the world’s greatest players.

When asked about adapting to playing in Major League Soccer, Messi reflected on how aging affects athletic performance. Obviously as you get older, you lose things you had when younger, including speed, reaction time, or seeing the game faster, he explained. Sometimes your mind is faster than your legs, though he tries to overcome these limitations and get the most out of his physical abilities.

The World Cup will begin when Messi is several months into his 39th year, an age when most footballers have long since retired. Yet he’s still performing at an exceptional level for Inter Miami, currently competing in the MLS Cup Playoffs where Miami holds a series lead against Nashville SC.

His potential participation would make him one of the oldest field players to compete in a World Cup, joining a rare group of footballers who’ve remained competitive into their late thirties. The tournament’s expansion to 48 teams for 2026 means more matches and greater physical demands, adding another consideration to his decision-making process.

Messi also discussed his life in Miami during the NBC interview, expressing satisfaction with his family’s adjustment to the United States. He said Miami is a city that allows them to live well, enjoy life, remain calm, and allows his children to be themselves and live day to day.

He compared Miami favorably to Barcelona, where he spent most of his career and grew up from age 13. While acknowledging Barcelona as an extraordinary city where he had spectacular moments, Messi indicated Miami offers a different quality of life that suits his family’s current needs. He joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after Barcelona couldn’t afford to keep him, then moved to MLS in 2023.

The interview also touched on MLS’s growth potential, with Messi advocating for changes to league spending rules. He suggested that every team should have the opportunity to bring in players and sign whoever each team wants without limitations, arguing that relaxed restrictions would attract more important players and help the league’s development.

Whether Argentina’s coaching staff would welcome a 39-year-old Messi remains to be seen, though his continued excellence for Inter Miami suggests he can still contribute meaningfully. His leadership, experience, and technical ability could prove valuable even if his physical capabilities have diminished from their peak.

Argentina faces the unique challenge of defending a World Cup title on North American soil, where passionate expatriate communities and large Hispanic populations will create intense pressure and expectation. Having Messi on the roster would provide both practical benefits and enormous symbolic value as the team seeks to repeat its Qatar triumph.

For now, Messi has left the door open rather than making definitive commitments either way. His measured approach reflects maturity about his physical limitations while maintaining the competitive hunger that’s defined his extraordinary career. The football world will wait anxiously through Inter Miami’s preseason to learn whether the sport’s greatest player will grace one more World Cup stage.