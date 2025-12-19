Meridian Medical Centre Holds 9th Child Health Screening

Source: Augustine Mawutor Egbenya

The Meridian Medical Centre recently held a medical screening exercise for children and adolescents, continuing its long-standing commitment to community health. With over three decades of service, the centre has previously focused on adult screenings, but this year marked the ninth edition of its outreach programme targeting younger populations.

The screening encompassed a comprehensive range of health checks, including general physical examinations, skin assessments conducted by an on-site dermatologist, and evaluations for obesity and growth, as measured by height, weight, BMI, and head circumference. Children were also tested for GGPD deficiency and underwent vision and hearing screenings, dental examinations, and nutritional counseling sessions for their parents, among other assessments.

Mrs. Hadjah Selaci, the quality assurance manager at Meridian Medical Centre, described this year’s initiative as a blend of funfair and health outreach, designed to give back to society after a year of dedicated service. The programme aimed to reach at least 200 children, with support from medical officers brought in from various hospitals, including a representative from Tema General Hospital.

Madam Selaci expressed concern over the health conditions observed during the screenings. Many children showed signs of dental and cranial issues, while others appeared to be underdeveloped for their age. Skin conditions were also prevalent. She emphasized that without such screenings, parents often remain unaware of their children’s health challenges.

She urged parents to prioritize regular checkups and not let busy work schedules become an excuse. She cautioned against self-diagnosing at home and encouraged families to take advantage of free screening opportunities, noting that children diagnosed during the exercise would be referred for further care. Her message was clear: children are the future, and they deserve time and attention.

The programme received generous support from sponsors who provided free medication to children in need. Madam Selaci acknowledged contributions from Top-Up Pharmacy, Enterprise Life, the Unlimited Cancer Unit from the United Kingdom, and the Director of Meridian Health Centre.

She also extended gratitude to the media for their coverage and called on potential sponsors to support future editions of the initiative.