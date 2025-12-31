Meridian Marshalls Holdings Reports Loss Amid Liquidity Concerns

Meridian Marshalls Holdings Limited (MMH), a Ghana Stock Exchange listed education provider, has reported a loss after taxation of GH¢304,666 for the financial year ended July 31, 2025, according to its consolidated financial statements released Tuesday, December 31.

The company’s audited results show total operating income increased significantly to GH¢3,085,993 from GH¢1,222,711 in the previous year, driven primarily by tuition fees and registration forms which jumped to GH¢3,044,748 from GH¢1,061,080. However, direct operating costs also surged to GH¢2,102,193 from GH¢717,445, largely due to fashion school expenses of GH¢1,468,718.

The company’s financial position reveals serious liquidity challenges. According to the independent auditors’ report by VT Consult, MMH recorded a negative working capital of GH¢5,931,513, with current assets of GH¢1,805,391 against current liabilities of GH¢7,736,904. This reflects a current ratio of approximately 0.23:1, raising concerns about the company’s ability to meet obligations as they fall due.

The auditors identified this liquidity position as a key audit matter, noting it creates significant doubt about the company’s going concern status. The risk of continuing business operations, they stated, depends heavily on when creditors demand payment.

However, the auditors received assurances from management regarding major liabilities. Directors’ accounts totaling GH¢3,248,967 and related parties’ outstanding balances of GH¢744,552, which together form a substantial portion of current liabilities, are unlikely to be called for payment in the foreseeable future, according to management.

The company’s total equity declined to GH¢457,829 as of July 31, 2025, down from GH¢762,495 the previous year. Retained earnings deficit widened to GH¢1,092,671 from GH¢788,005.

MMH’s board of directors, chaired by Professor Divine E.K. Amenumey, stated in their report that they consider the state of affairs satisfactory despite the challenges and have assessed the company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The directors did not recommend payment of any dividend.

The company’s long term assets remain substantial, with non current assets valued at GH¢6,788,292, primarily consisting of land and buildings worth GH¢2,925,049 and capital work in progress valued at GH¢3,742,098.

MMH is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MMH, with a current share price of GH¢0.10 as of December 12, 2025. The company operates through subsidiaries including Meridian Pre University and Marshalls College, offering career oriented post secondary education programs.

The auditors suggested that shareholders may need to introduce additional capital through rights issues or issue new shares to new investors to shore up equity funds and address the liquidity challenges.

Dr. Tetteh Nettey and Mrs. Genevieve Naa Aku Nettey remain the majority shareholders, each holding 39.03% of the company’s 96,084,166 issued shares.